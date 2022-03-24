Diane Kruger Shares Rare Photo from Beach Day with 3-Year-Old Daughter

Diane Kruger is enjoying the sunshine with her little girl.

On Wednesday, the actress, 45, shared a sweet picture with her 3-year-old daughter on Instagram of the pair relaxing on the beach together.

Kruger snapped a selfie of the mother-daughter duo as the two sat side-by-side at the edge of the ocean together. For their outing, Kruger wore a cheetah print one-piece and a bucket hat while her daughter sported a pink suit.

"Where you at papa @bigbaldhead We girls miss you 🥰🥲," Kruger captioned the photo, calling out her fiancé Norman Reedus.

Reedus, 53, later replied, "Nightshoots. miss u both❤️"

Kruger and Reedus welcomed their daughter in November 2018 and have since been protective of details about their child — including her name and exact birthday. While the pair are notoriously private about their toddler, they do occasionally share pictures that don't show her face.

Earlier this month, Kruger paid tribute to her daughter on International Women's Day, sharing a video from afar of her daughter practicing martial arts.

"And to my little girl, who's already begun to break through barriers…may you grow to become the kindest, most compassionate, most ambitious, most curious woman ever ❤️," she wrote alongside the clip of her kicking a wooden board.

In a recent interview with Sunday Telegraph, the actress discussed her decision to wait until her 40s to have a baby, when she was "ready and willing."

"I am so glad I did not have a kid at 30," the National Treasure star told the outlet. "I think I would have absolutely resented it for all the things that you have to give up, because today I am happy to do so."