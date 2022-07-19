Diane Kruger Shares Rare Glimpse of Daughter Nova as She Celebrates Birthday with Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger celebrated her 46th birthday with her family by her side!

On Sunday, the actress shared a rare glimpse of daughter Nova, 3, whom she shares with Norman Reedus.

"Getting older has never been sweeter ❤️ Thank you for all the birthday wishes ❤️," Kruger — whose birthday was on Friday — captioned an Instagram post.

The first photo features Kruger blowing out the candles on her assorted birthday treats as her fiancé watches on in the background. In the second shot, Nova can be seen from the back as she turns to kiss her mom.

In a second Instagram post shared Sunday, Kruger can be seen pushing Nova in a stroller, which is covering her face.

"Do you do you St Tropez 🧜‍♀️," she captioned the photo, in which she wore a blue-and-white striped crop top and denim shorts with sunglasses and a cloche hat.

The two have always kept their relationship private and don't put their daughter's face on social media. In May, Kruger revealed her daughter's name while discussing her new children's book, A Name From the Sky, which will be out Oct. 25.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Kruger opened up about how she and Reedus decided on the name Nova Tennessee.

"I had her late in life at 42, and [Norman] had a child when he was much younger," she said. " 'Nova' in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there."

Kruger admitted she was surprised after giving birth to Nova by "how much I love it. I wanted to be a mom and I was sure I was going to like it, but just the magnitude of wanting to be there every second, not missing a thing."