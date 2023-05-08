Diane Kruger Shares Peek at Daughter Nova at Swim Lessons Ahead of Summer Fun: 'Here We Come'

Diane Kruger is getting ready for summer adventures with her daughter.

Sharing a photo of daughter Nova Tennessee, 4, sitting at the edge of an indoor pool, the actress, 46, looked forward to the coming warm weather months.

Nova was perched poolside with her legs tucked under her and her hair pulled back, looking away from the camera out at the pool, where others swam.

"Loving Toronto. Summer 23 here we come," Kruger wrote. "Let's go Nova you can do it 🙉."

"❤️❤️," fiancé Norman Reedus, 54, commented on the photo.

Speaking on Dear Media's Divorced Not Dead, hosted by Caroline Stanbury, in February, Kruger explained that she went through life expecting to be child-free until she felt a shift in her mid-thirties.

"You know, I don't know. Maybe it is what people say about women and that time clock, just all of a sudden kicks in. I mean, the truth is I would've had a kid with or without a man attached," she shared.

"I remember starting to feel like [it] in my mid-thirties," she continued. "Like, 'What am I doing all this for? Why am I running so hard, trying to make money and trying to live this life? What's it all worth it?'"

"I was in a very serious relationship at the time. We tried very hard to have a child, which didn't work out. And then, I was single, and I thought, 'Oh, you know what? Maybe it's just easier to do it on your own anyways.'"

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kruger recalled reasoning, "You don't have to ask anyone for permission on schooling or where you're gonna live. Let's do it on your own."

The actress went on to share that she was in the process of exploring the different ways she could become a mom on her own when she began "casually dating" her now-fiancé.

"When we realized we were gonna have a baby, and naturally, it just became this. I mean, Nova truly happened when I was least expecting it and most needed it in my life," she said. "She was the absolute best thing that's ever happened to me, to us, to my life."