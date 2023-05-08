Diane Kruger Shares Peek at Daughter Nova at Swim Lessons Ahead of Summer Fun: 'Here We Come'

Diane Kruger is getting ready for summer adventures with her 4-year-old

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023 05:29 PM
Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger attend the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France
Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty

Diane Kruger is getting ready for summer adventures with her daughter.

Sharing a photo of daughter Nova Tennessee, 4, sitting at the edge of an indoor pool, the actress, 46, looked forward to the coming warm weather months.

Nova was perched poolside with her legs tucked under her and her hair pulled back, looking away from the camera out at the pool, where others swam.

"Loving Toronto. Summer 23 here we come," Kruger wrote. "Let's go Nova you can do it 🙉."

"❤️❤️," fiancé Norman Reedus, 54, commented on the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking on Dear Media's Divorced Not Dead, hosted by Caroline Stanbury, in February, Kruger explained that she went through life expecting to be child-free until she felt a shift in her mid-thirties.

"You know, I don't know. Maybe it is what people say about women and that time clock, just all of a sudden kicks in. I mean, the truth is I would've had a kid with or without a man attached," she shared.

"I remember starting to feel like [it] in my mid-thirties," she continued. "Like, 'What am I doing all this for? Why am I running so hard, trying to make money and trying to live this life? What's it all worth it?'"

"I was in a very serious relationship at the time. We tried very hard to have a child, which didn't work out. And then, I was single, and I thought, 'Oh, you know what? Maybe it's just easier to do it on your own anyways.'"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus attend the Norman Reedus Star Ceremony at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on September 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kruger recalled reasoning, "You don't have to ask anyone for permission on schooling or where you're gonna live. Let's do it on your own."

The actress went on to share that she was in the process of exploring the different ways she could become a mom on her own when she began "casually dating" her now-fiancé.

"When we realized we were gonna have a baby, and naturally, it just became this. I mean, Nova truly happened when I was least expecting it and most needed it in my life," she said. "She was the absolute best thing that's ever happened to me, to us, to my life."

Related Articles
Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger attend the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City
Diane Kruger Reveals What Made Her Change Her Mind About Having Kids in Her Mid-Thirties
Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger attend the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus' Relationship Timeline
ash pryor
Peloton's Ash Pryor Tells Followers to 'Stop Obsessing Over the Size' of Their Beachwear This Summer
Love is Blind. (L to R) Marshall Glaze, Irina Solomonov, Nick Lachey, Micah Lussier, Vanessa Lachey, Paul Peden, Tiffany Pennywell, Brett Brown, Chelsea Griffin, Kwame Appiah, Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' : 5 Behind-the-Scenes Secrets from Show Creator Chris Coelen (Exclusive)
diane kruger and norman reedus
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Celebrate Christmas with Daughter Nova — See the Cute Photo!
diane kruger blowing out the candles on her bday cake https://www.instagram.com/p/CgHMPMDFGxq/
Diane Kruger Shares Rare Glimpse of Daughter Nova as She Celebrates Birthday with Norman Reedus
Diane Kruger Talks Changing Her Mind About Having Kids and Feeling She Was 'Meant to Be' a Mom
Diane Kruger Admits She 'Didn't Want Children for a Long Time,' Says Daughter 'Changed My Life'
Norman Reedus visits the SiriusXM Studios on May 09, 2022 in New York City.
Norman Reedus Shares Cute Photo with Daughter Nova from Their Thanksgiving Celebration: 'Thankful'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0-8XGJA0t/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate First Easter as a Family of Four — See the Cute Photos!
diane kruger
Diane Kruger Reveals Her Daughter's Name with a New Children's Book: 'She's Changed My World'
Diane Kruger daughter scootering
Diane Kruger Shares Rare Snap of Daughter Nova as She 'Finally' Figures Out How to Ride Scooter
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise attend the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City
Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri: Everything She's Said About Parenting
norman reedus, diane kruger
Norman Reedus Shares Daughter's Reaction When He Proposed to Diane Kruger: 'Everybody's Crying'
US singer Pink performs on the stage of the Paris-La Defense Arena during a concert as part of her 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019', in Nanterre, near Paris, on July 3, 2019
Pink Says Aerial Stunts Keep Her 'Humble': 'Why Would I Stay on the Ground If I Don't Have To?'
Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox ; David Arquette and daughter Coco Arquette
All About Courteney Cox and David Arquette's Daughter Coco Arquette
Chaka Khan
Chaka Khan Shares Her Key Life Lessons Ahead of 70th Birthday: 'It's Bigger Than You'