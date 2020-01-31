Diane Kruger Shares First Video of Her Daughter Walking: 'Don't Grow Up So Fast'

Diane Kruger‘s baby girl is on the move!

The actress, 43, gave her followers a rare glimpse of her daughter on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a video of the child — whom she shares with boyfriend Norman Reedus — walking on a sidewalk.

The sweet clip shows the toddler bundled up in a puffer coat as she strolls down a street holding a Mickey Mouse doll in her hands.

“How is she pounding the pavement already 😭😭😭😭 !!” Kruger wrote in the caption. “Baby girl don’t grow up so fast 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢.”

The mom of one also tagged Reedus, 51, in her note.

Kruger and Reedus went public with their relationship in 2017 before welcoming their daughter in the fall of the following year.

The parents are notoriously private when it comes to their baby girl, having never publicly announced her name or exact details of her birth. They couple also rarely post photos of her on social media — and when they do, they make it a point to never show her face.

In April, Kruger explained to PEOPLE why she’s so protective of her little one.

“Well first and above all, it’s safety,” she said. “We have The Walking Dead empire which has a lot of very intense fandomship that comes with it.”

Image zoom Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Elaborating about the challenges that come with admirers of her boyfriend’s zombie series, the National Treasure star added, “We had a couple [of] incidences before her arrival that were not so fun to deal with and so my main concern’s her safety.”

“And secondly, she is an innocent, young, vulnerable baby and I think I just don’t understand why America doesn’t have better laws for children,” she continued.

Last year, Kruger made an emotional appeal for her daughter’s right to privacy after unauthorized photos of her were released.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” Kruger said on Instagram last January.

“While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety,” she added. “Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you not to repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal.”

Kruger concluded, “Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support.”