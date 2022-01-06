Diane Kruger Had 'Extreme Separation Anxiety' When She Returned to Film After Welcoming Daughter

The actress says her daughter, whom she shares with fiancé Norman Reedus, was 6 months old when she went back to work on the film The 355

Diane Kruger is opening up about her experience returning to work after becoming a mom.

The actress, 45, who shares a 3-year-old daughter with fiancé Norman Reedus, tells Extra that she was initially fearful to go back to work as her daughter was only 6 months old when she began shooting The 355.

"My daughter was 6 months. I was just worried, is she going to forget about me?… I had extreme separation anxiety," she told the outlet, adding that she leaned on the other women in the cast for support at the time.

"It felt like a very warm and welcoming set, a set where I felt like I was heard and seen, I was invited to collaborate… Those girls are also great actresses, so it also felt like we were playing off of each other," she said.

The star said it was "empowering" for her to see several of her costars balance their lives as working moms as well.

"It was… empowering to see Jessica [Chastain] has kids, Penelope [Cruz] has kids, how they manage to do it all and where they put the priorities and where they also say no," she explained.

In a recent interview with Sunday Telegraph, the actress discussed her decision to wait until her 40s to have a baby, when she was "ready and willing."

"I am so glad I did not have a kid at 30," the National Treasure star told the outlet. "I think I would have absolutely resented it for all the things that you have to give up, because today I am happy to do so."

"I have been to every party, I have been to every country that I wanted to visit. So I'm 100 percent ready and willing to give my kid that attention," she added. "But at 30, I know I would not have been ready to do this properly."

Kruger and Reedus welcomed their daughter in November 2018 and have since been protective of details about their child — including her name and exact birthday. While the pair are notoriously private about their toddler, they do occasionally share pictures that don't show her face.