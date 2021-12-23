"Things just change when you have a family. You want to keep everyone together,” said Diane Kruger, who shares her 3-year-old daughter with fiancé Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger Says She Works Less Since Becoming a Mom: 'Everything Changed with Motherhood'

Diane Kruger is embracing her new norm as a working mother.

In a recent interview with Women's Health, the 45-year-old actress opened up about how motherhood has changed the way she approaches her career. Kruger is mom to a 3-year-old daughter, whom she shares with fiancé Norman Reedus.

"Everything changed with motherhood — it's such a cliché, but it's true," the actress shared.

"The way I look at work is different. I love to work; in fact, I cherish it more today than I did before, but at the same time, you look at everything from a different angle," she told the outlet. "It's not: What's it going to do for my career? It's more about: Could it fit into my schedule? How can I make it work? Is it going to be worthwhile?"

With a toddler at home, and Reedus busy filming The Walking Dead in Atlanta, Kruger said she often brings her daughter with her to work, traveling around the world together for various jobs.

Diane Kruger Women's Health Magazine Credit: Caleb & Gladys for Women’s Health

"That's always been very hard, and probably a reason I work less," she said in the interview. "Things just change when you have a family. You want to keep everyone together."

The actress also admitted that she was relieved when she was able to get back into work after "six months of being a full-time mom."

"I was ready to get back to me, and to get out of the house," she said. The mom of one was able to do just that by hitting the gym in preparation for her latest film, The 355, which sees her as a German agent who teams up with elite spies from countries around the world to take down a common enemy.

Though she described returning to work as "daunting," Kruger told Women's Health that "it was fun to have a few hours away each day to focus on my body and my work," noting that she felt supported being on a set filled with other working moms.

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger Credit: Norman Reedus/instagram

Kruger and Reedus welcomed their daughter in November 2018 and have since been protective of details about their child — including her name and exact birthday. While the pair are notoriously private about their toddler, they do occasionally share pictures that don't show her face.

In July, Reedus shared a rare glimpse into the couple's family time with their daughter when he shared a photo of the trio out for a stroll on his Instagram account.

In the photo, the actor can be seen carrying their daughter on his shoulders as Kruger pushed a stroller while walking in front of them.

Back in 2019, Kruger opened up to PEOPLE about her daughter with Reedus and how the little one is developing quite the personality.