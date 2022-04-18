Diane Kruger Says Being Photographed by Paparazzi While Out with Daughter, 3, Drives Her 'Nuts'

Diane Kruger talks about the film Swimming with Sharks at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Diane Kruger is one protective mama.

While in conversation with The Sunday Times for an interview published over the weekend, the actress, 45, opened up about raising her 3-year-old daughter, whom she shares with fiancé Norman Reedus, in the public eye.

When asked what she thinks of the paparazzi in New York, Kruger — who has been protective of details about her child, including her name and exact birthday — told the outlet, "I f—ing hate it and it's driving me nuts."

"When I'm with my kid and they take pictures of her I've almost hit a few of them," she added. "If I see them and they're brave enough to not walk away, 100 percent I'm that crazy lady who yells across the street."

Kruger also told the publication that having a child of her own has altered her relationship with her own mother.

"I can see how she tried and did her best, you know. All the things that you reproach your parents for when you grow up, they fall away because you understand finally what it takes," she explained.

Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger | Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Kruger and Reedus, 53, welcomed their daughter in November 2018. While the pair are notoriously private about their toddler, they do occasionally share pictures that don't show her face.

Late last year, Kruger shared a photo on Instagram of Reedus and their daughter sitting on the couch in front of their burning fireplace, writing, "My forever gang ❤️ Happy New Years everyone….let's stay positive ❤️❤️❤️"

Kruger also previously spoke to PEOPLE about how her little one is developing quite the personality.

"She's not really girlie, she's kind of a dude," she said in April 2019, adding that she's still saving some Chanel for her kid. "It's fun to have a girl, I will say. I like that, too."

Back in January, Kruger opened up about her decision to wait until her 40s to have a baby in an interview with Sunday Telegraph. There, the actress said she waited until when she was "ready and willing."

"I am so glad I did not have a kid at 30," The 355 star told the outlet. "I think I would have absolutely resented it for all the things that you have to give up, because today I am happy to do so."

"I have been to every party, I have been to every country that I wanted to visit," she continued. "So I'm 100 percent ready and willing to give my kid that attention."