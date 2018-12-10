Diane Kruger Finally Reveals Sex of New Baby with Norman Reedus: 'I Feel Like a Superhero'

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are the proud parents of a baby girl.

While promoting her new drama Welcome to Marwen, the German-American actress, 42, opened up to Extra about the couple’s new addition, saying, “She’s very little, but I’m tired. I feel like a superhero right now.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Calling motherhood a “very rewarding experience” thus far, Kruger — who rocks a turquoise ‘do in her new flick — said it would be an “easy yes” if her daughter ever requested to dye her own hair a fun color.

“Go for it — I wish my mom would have allowed me to do that,” she revealed.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Diane Kruger Gotham/GC Images

RELATED: Diane Kruger Dedicates Sweet Thanksgiving Message to Her Boyfriend and Baby’s Father Norman Reedus

PEOPLE confirmed in early November that Kruger and The Walking Dead star Reedus, 49, had welcomed their first child together. She joins Reedus’ 19-year-old son Mingus Lucien, his only child with ex Helena Christensen.

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Multiple sources confirmed the pregnancy to PEOPLE in May, after the National Treasure actress sparked rumors at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival earlier that month by wearing a variety of loose-fitting outfits during the event.

The couple met while filming the 2015 movie Sky, in which Kruger’s character embarks on a journey of self-discovery after leaving her husband and getting involved with Reedus’ character. They promoted the film together at the Toronto International Film Festival before going public with their romance in March 2017.

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Baby on the Way for Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus



Earlier this month, the new mom stepped out to attend the Pre-Fall 2019 Versace fashion show in New York City, wearing a brightly colored, mixed-pattern mini dress and matching jacket by the brand. She accessorized with an oversized belt, black stiletto boots and a boxy clutch, a look styled by Micaela Erlanger.

Meanwhile, Reedus wore a black turtleneck underneath a gray-and-red plaid suit, finishing the look with combat boots.

The new parents didn’t veer away from PDA on the red carpet, with The Boondock Saints actor planting a kiss on his girlfriend’s cheek for the cameras.

Welcome to Marwen opens nationwide Dec. 21.