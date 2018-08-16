Pregnant Diane Kruger Bares Belly in First Photo Since News She's Expecting Baby with Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger is bumpin’ in the Big Apple!

The first-time mom-to-be was photographed out and about in N.Y.C. Wednesday, for the first time since news she and boyfriend Norman Reedus are expecting their first child together.

Kruger, 42, showed off her baby belly under a floral-print blouse with puffy sleeves, wearing loose maternity jeans and carrying a black handbag as she hailed a taxi.

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in May that the German-American actress is expecting her first child with The Walking Dead star. Reedus, 49, is already a dad to 18-year-old son Mingus Lucien, his only child with ex Helena Christensen.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Matt Baron/Shutterstock

While reps for the couple haven’t commented on the baby news, Kruger sparked rumors of her pregnancy at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where she wore a variety of loose-fitting outfits during the event.

Kruger and Reedus first met while filming the 2015 movie Sky, in which Kruger’s character embarks on a journey of self-discovery after leaving her husband and getting romantically involved with Reedus’ character.

They promoted the film together at the Toronto International Film Festival before going public with their relationship in March 2017.

The duo shared a smooch this past January at the Golden Globes, and again a few days later while attending the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Last month, Reedus posted a funny picture of the couple on his Instagram doing face masks, with a sweet birthday message for his beloved.

“happybirthdaysunshine,” Reedus captioned the hilarious bathroom selfie.