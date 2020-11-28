Diane Kruger Shares Sweet Video of Norman Reedus Helping Their 2-Year-Old Daughter with Her ABCs

"I'm thankful for being healthy and with my little family," Diane Kruger wrote

Diane Kruger shared rare footage of her daughter on Friday, showing Norman Reedus helping their 2-year-old with her ABCs.

The adorable video features Reedus, 51, gently guiding his daughter to the right letters and singing the alphabet song alongside her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“There are many things I’m grateful and thankful for, my friends, my colleagues....this year I’m thankful for being healthy and with my little family…” Kruger, 44, captioned the video on Instagram. “Even though I can’t help thinking of so many people who have lost theirs this year 😢 May this day remind us of what we have and what we need to cherish ♥️”

Reedus commented a series of hearts on the post, while several of Kruger’s celebrity friends also chimed in. “The cutest family!!!” Hilarie Burton wrote, while January Jones added some heart emojis.

The Walking Dead star shared a cute moment with his daughter in an Instagram post of his own Friday, featuring the actor wearing a panda costume in one photo, and the toddler donning the massive animal head in another. He captioned the photos with the panda and heart emojis: “🐼❤️❤️.”

Reedus and Kruger went public with their relationship in 2017 before welcoming their daughter in the fall of the following year.

The pair haven’t publicly announced her name or exact details of her birth. They also don’t often post photos of her, though they each made an exception for National Daughter's Day this past September.

At the time, Reedus posted a video of the youngster from behind wearing a taco-print diaper and yelling loudly at an art easel filled with colorful drawings she did herself.

"❤️ #daughteralldayevryday," he captioned the sweet video.

In her own post, Kruger shared an adorable photo of their daughter walking outside in a leopard print dress with a purse and her Minnie Mouse stuffed toy.