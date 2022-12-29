Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Celebrate Christmas with Daughter Nova — See the Cute Photo!

Diane Kruger and fiancé Norman Reedus enjoyed their Christmas as a family of three.

The two actors spent Christmas with daughter Nova Tennessee, 4, with Reedus sharing a cute photo on Instagram Monday of their little girl being silly over the holidays.

Reedus snapped a goofy shot of Nova walking down a hallway wearing a fuzzy pink hat with bunny ears. She struts down the carpeted path donning a dark red dress, white tights and a pair of black loafers.

The Walking Dead star simply captioned the picture with Christmas tree and red heart emojis, the same emojis Kruger sweetly dropped in the comments.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Reedus, 53, and Kruger, 46, met on the set of the 2015 film Sky and went public with their relationship in March 2017. The two actors then welcomed Nova in November 2018, and in August 2021 they confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE.

The pair have always kept their relationship private and don't put their daughter's face on social media. Back in May, Kruger revealed her daughter's name while discussing her new children's book, A Name From the Sky, which hit shelves in October.

In an interview with PEOPLE in May, Kruger opened up about how she and Reedus decided on the name Nova Tennessee.

"I had her late in life at 42, and [Norman] had a child when he was much younger," she said. "'Nova' in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there."

Diane Kruger Instagram

Appearing on the cover of Tatler's January issue, Kruger opened up about how her perspective on having kids changed throughout the course of her personal and professional lives.

"I didn't want children for a long time. I really liked my life the way it was," she told the outlet.

"In my late thirties, I was starting to think about it but I wasn't in a place in my relationship at the time – or whatever – where that was going to be a possibility and so I had kind of given up hope and I thought it was just too late," she admitted. "And I was OK with that."

Having a difficult experience growing up — the National Treasure actress recalled feeling like "an outsider" — Kruger now prioritizes making sure daughter Nova "always feel like she has a place everywhere."