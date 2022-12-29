Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Celebrate Christmas with Daughter Nova — See the Cute Photo!

The couple is parents to 4-year-old daughter Nova Tennessee

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 29, 2022 01:09 PM
diane kruger and norman reedus
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty, Norman Reedus/instagram

Diane Kruger and fiancé Norman Reedus enjoyed their Christmas as a family of three.

The two actors spent Christmas with daughter Nova Tennessee, 4, with Reedus sharing a cute photo on Instagram Monday of their little girl being silly over the holidays.

Reedus snapped a goofy shot of Nova walking down a hallway wearing a fuzzy pink hat with bunny ears. She struts down the carpeted path donning a dark red dress, white tights and a pair of black loafers.

The Walking Dead star simply captioned the picture with Christmas tree and red heart emojis, the same emojis Kruger sweetly dropped in the comments.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Reedus, 53, and Kruger, 46, met on the set of the 2015 film Sky and went public with their relationship in March 2017. The two actors then welcomed Nova in November 2018, and in August 2021 they confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE.

The pair have always kept their relationship private and don't put their daughter's face on social media. Back in May, Kruger revealed her daughter's name while discussing her new children's book, A Name From the Sky, which hit shelves in October.

In an interview with PEOPLE in May, Kruger opened up about how she and Reedus decided on the name Nova Tennessee.

"I had her late in life at 42, and [Norman] had a child when he was much younger," she said. "'Nova' in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there."

Diane Kruger and daughter, Nova
Diane Kruger Instagram

Appearing on the cover of Tatler's January issue, Kruger opened up about how her perspective on having kids changed throughout the course of her personal and professional lives.

"I didn't want children for a long time. I really liked my life the way it was," she told the outlet.

"In my late thirties, I was starting to think about it but I wasn't in a place in my relationship at the time – or whatever – where that was going to be a possibility and so I had kind of given up hope and I thought it was just too late," she admitted. "And I was OK with that."

Having a difficult experience growing up — the National Treasure actress recalled feeling like "an outsider" — Kruger now prioritizes making sure daughter Nova "always feel like she has a place everywhere."

Related Articles
Diane Kruger Talks Changing Her Mind About Having Kids and Feeling She Was 'Meant to Be' a Mom
Diane Kruger Admits She 'Didn't Want Children for a Long Time,' Says Daughter 'Changed My Life'
Norman Reedus visits the SiriusXM Studios on May 09, 2022 in New York City.
Norman Reedus Shares Cute Photo with Daughter Nova from Their Thanksgiving Celebration: 'Thankful'
Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger attend the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus' Relationship Timeline
norman reedus, diane kruger
Norman Reedus Shares Daughter's Reaction When He Proposed to Diane Kruger: 'Everybody's Crying'
diane kruger blowing out the candles on her bday cake https://www.instagram.com/p/CgHMPMDFGxq/
Diane Kruger Shares Rare Glimpse of Daughter Nova as She Celebrates Birthday with Norman Reedus
diane kruger
Diane Kruger Reveals Her Daughter's Name with a New Children's Book: 'She's Changed My World'
Catherine Zeta Jones and Carys Zeta Douglas attend the Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2019/2020 Show on July 04, 2019 in Rome, Italy
Catherine Zeta-Jones Jokes Grumpy Daughter Carys Was Her Own Wednesday Addams in Throwback Post
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmDrZSLZZt/. Meghan King /Instagram
Meghan King Opens Up About Being a Single Mom on Christmas as She Shares Photos with Her Kids
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photo with Son Onyx, 2, as They Match in Adorable Christmas Pajamas
christina ricci
Christina Ricci's Mini-Me Daughter Looks Adorable in Reindeer Antlers in New Photo: 'Xmas Baby'
Diane Kruger daughter scootering
Diane Kruger Shares Rare Snap of Daughter Nova as She 'Finally' Figures Out How to Ride Scooter
Hilary Duff wedding
15 Celebrity Couples Who Got Married or Engaged Over the Christmas Holidays
Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin and Wife Kathryn Celebrate 'Power Naps and Power Poses' in Rare Photo with Daughters
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus
Diane Kruger Celebrates Six Years with 'Walking Dead' 's Norman Reedus in Loving Instagram Tribute
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Luna Thurman-Busson and Uma Thurman attend "Some Like It Hot" Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Diane Kruger talks about the film Swimming with Sharks at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Diane Kruger Says Being Photographed by Paparazzi While Out with Daughter, 3, Drives Her 'Nuts'