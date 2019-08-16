Diane Kruger Shares Rare Photo of Baby Daughter with Norman Reedus: 'Everything I'll Ever Need'

Diane Kruger‘s heart is full.

The Welcome to Marwen star, 43, shared a sunny snapshot of her baby daughter with boyfriend Norman Reedus to Instagram on Friday morning, where the infant is perched atop the shoulders of who appears to be her father.

In the rare image of their daughter, whom the couple welcomed last fall, she is wearing a light-pink outfit under a pair of black overalls.

“Everything I’ll ever need ♥️,” Kruger captioned the shot.

The little girl is the first child for the actress, while Reedus, 50, is also dad to 19-year-old son Mingus Lucien with ex Helena Christensen.

Norman Reedus (L) and Diane Kruger

Kruger and The Walking Dead actor, who went public with their relationship in March 2017, are notoriously private when it comes to their baby girl, rarely posting photos of her — and, when they do, never showing her face.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” Kruger said on Instagram in January.

“While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety,” the National Treasure actress went on. “Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you not to repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal.”

Kruger concluded, “Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support.”

Kruger celebrated her 43rd birthday last month, spending the day in Paris with Reedus and their baby girl, where they “had so much fun” together.

“She’s so big, it’s crazy. She’s teething … so the nights can be hard for her. She’s drooling all over,” the actress said on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “But she loves Paris. It’s the second time in her life she’s [visited] Paris.”

And what is Kruger’s ideal date night with her beau? Surprisingly, “Ramen in bed,” she admitted to PEOPLE Now earlier this month. “You’ll know, once you have a kid, date nights are usually best when they involve a lot of sleep, one-on-one time and just no noise.”

“Those date nights are the best. You lock the bedroom door, take a bath together, order ramen in and just [relax],” added the mom of one.