Diane Kruger Makes Emotional Appeal for Her Baby's Privacy After Unauthorized Photos Are Released

Diane Kruger wants everyone to respect her newborn daughter’s privacy.

On Tuesday, Kruger, 42, who recently welcomed her first child with boyfriend Norman Reedus, revealed photos of herself with her baby were leaked without her permission.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” Kruger captioned an Instagram photo of the shot with her baby’s face blurred out.

“While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety.”

“Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you not to repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal,” Kruger wrote tagging Reedus, 50.

“Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support,” Kruger concluded.

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Aside from the baby’s sex, no other details — including the baby’s name or birth date — are known.

Multiple sources confirmed the pregnancy to PEOPLE in May, after Kruger sparked rumors of her pregnancy at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival earlier that month by wearing a variety of loose-fitting outfits during the event.

The couple met while filming the 2015 movie Sky, in which Kruger’s character embarks on a journey of self-discovery after leaving her husband and getting involved with Reedus’ character. They promoted the film together at the Toronto International Film Festival before going public with their romance in March 2017.

While the new baby is the first child for Kruger, Reedus is also a dad to 19-year-old son Mingus Lucien, his only child with ex Helena Christensen.

The In the Fade star recently shared a glimpse of her baby girl in a heartfelt New Year’s Eve post, which shows herself and Reedus kissing as their baby daughter rests in a baby carrier.

“I’d like to thank my love @bigbaldhead for giving me our daughter and for being an amazing dad and partner,” Kruger wrote.