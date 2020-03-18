Diane Kruger Jokes Norman Reedus Failed at Quarantine Shopping as She Shares Snap of Daughter

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Diane Kruger may not like what her boyfriend brought home for their quarantine stash, but it looks like their baby girl is all for it!

As people around the globe prepare their pantries to be stuck at home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kruger joked her boyfriend Norman Reedus didn’t do the best grocery shopping job.

In a photo shared to Instagram Tuesday, the 43-year-old actress revealed that Reedus, 51, came home from the store with two large boxes of potatoes and yams.

“I don’t think he understood the concept of two weeks worth of non perishable foods 😳,” the National Treasure star captioned the picture, adding the hashtag “when you let your boyfriend go grocery shopping.”

While Kruger wasn’t pleased, the couple’s daughter seemed to take an interest in the potato supply.

In the photo, the toddler — whose name has yet to be announced — is seen crawling on the potato boxes to look inside at the hefty stock.

Kruger and Reedus went public with their relationship in 2017 before welcoming their daughter in the fall of the following year.

The parents are notoriously private when it comes to their child, having never publicly announced her name or exact details of her birth. The couple also rarely post photos of her on social media — and when they do, they make it a point to never show her face.

In April 2019, Kruger explained to PEOPLE why she’s so protective of her little one.

“Well first and above all, it’s safety,” she said. “We have The Walking Dead empire which has a lot of very intense fandomship that comes with it.”

Elaborating about the challenges that come with admirers of her boyfriend’s zombie series, the actress added, “We had a couple [of] incidences before her arrival that were not so fun to deal with and so my main concern’s her safety.”

“And secondly, she is an innocent, young, vulnerable baby and I think I just don’t understand why America doesn’t have better laws for children,” she continued.

Last year, Kruger made an emotional appeal for her daughter’s right to privacy after unauthorized photos of her were released.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” Kruger said on Instagram last January.

“While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety,” she added. “Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you not to repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal.”

Kruger concluded, “Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support.”