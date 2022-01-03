Diane Kruger welcomed her daughter, whom she shares with fiancé Norman Reedus, in November 2018 at age 42

Diane Kruger Is 'Glad' She Didn't Have Her Daughter at 30: I Would've 'Absolutely Resented It'

Diane Kruger has no regrets about having her first child later in life.

In a recent interview with Sunday Telegraph, the 45-year-old actress opened up about her decision to wait until her 40s to have a baby, when she was "ready and willing." Kruger was 42 when she gave birth to a daughter, now 3, whom she shares with fiancé Norman Reedus.

"I am so glad I did not have a kid at 30," The 355 star told the outlet. "I think I would have absolutely resented it for all the things that you have to give up, because today I am happy to do so."

"I have been to every party, I have been to every country that I wanted to visit. So I'm 100 percent ready and willing to give my kid that attention," she added. "But at 30, I know I would not have been ready to do this properly."

Last month, the actress discussed motherhood with Women's Health, sharing how it has changed the way she approaches her career.

"Everything changed with motherhood — it's such a cliché, but it's true," Kruger shared.

"The way I look at work is different. I love to work; in fact, I cherish it more today than I did before, but at the same time, you look at everything from a different angle," she told the outlet. "It's not: What's it going to do for my career? It's more about: Could it fit into my schedule? How can I make it work? Is it going to be worthwhile?"

With a toddler at home, and Reedus busy filming The Walking Dead in Atlanta, Kruger said she often brings her daughter with her to work, traveling around the world together for various jobs.

"That's always been very hard, and probably a reason I work less," she said. "Things just change when you have a family. You want to keep everyone together."

Kruger and Reedus welcomed their daughter in November 2018 and have since been protective of details about their child — including her name and exact birthday. While the pair are notoriously private about their toddler, they do occasionally share pictures that don't show her face.

Last month, Kruger shared a photo on Instagram of Reedus and their daughter sitting on the couch in front of their burning fireplace, writing, "My forever gang ❤️ Happy New Years everyone….let's stay positive ❤️❤️❤️"

Kruger also previously spoke to PEOPLE about how her little one is developing quite the personality.