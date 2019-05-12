Diane Kruger Shares First Photo of Her Daughter with Norman Reedus on Mother's Day

It’s Diane Kruger‘s first Mother’s Day!

The 42-year-old actress shared a beautiful photo of herself holding her 6-month-old daughter while sitting on the beach, watching the sunset.

“I love you forever, I’ll like you for always, As long as I’m living, My baby you will be,” Kruger captioned the photo on Instagram.

The post was the first time she shared an image of her baby girl since announcing the arrival of her first child.

PEOPLE confirmed in November 2018 that Kruger and her boyfriend Norman Reedus had welcomed their first child together. The Walking Dead actor, 50, is also dad to son Mingus Lucien, 19.

“He’s great! You know 19 years is a big gap so he’s really like stepping up to be this protective big brother,” Kruger shared with PEOPLE about Reedus’ eldest child.

Kruger and Reedus have not yet disclosed their little one’s name as the mother of one explained: “Well first and above all, it’s safety. We have The Walking Dead empire which has a lot of very intense fandomship that comes with it.”

“And secondly, she is an innocent, young, vulnerable baby and I think I just don’t understand why America doesn’t have better laws for children,” she continued.

Recently, the National Treasure actress shared with PEOPLE that her daughter is starting to have a personality of her own.

“She’s not really girlie, she’s kind of a dude,” Kruger told PEOPLE at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner in April. “It’s fun to have a girl, I will say.”