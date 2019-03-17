Diane Kruger isn’t hiding her body after baby.

The Welcome to Marwen actress, 42, shared a photo of her toned abs to Instagram on Saturday, flaunting her physique just months after giving birth to her first child in the fall.

“Am I showing off ? F— yeah. ‘cause it’s been hard work to get my abs back. I didn’t think it was possible after having a baby. And certainly not at my age,” she wrote.

The actress thanked fitness influencer Hannah Bower for being her motivation. Though Kruger didn’t seek help from a trainer, she has remained focused on her goal after her daughter’s birth.

“I don’t have a trainer, but I’ve been committed to getting my body back. For myself first….but also for my 👻 The female body is AMAZING 😉,” she wrote.

Kruger added a hashtag that, with spaces added, reads, “And yes I’m in a bikini working out ‘cause it’s hot here and why not.”

Her message accompanied a photo featuring her kneeling in a gym in a pair of printed pants and a red bikini top.

The star welcomed her first child with partner Norman Reedus, 50, last year, PEOPLE confirmed in November. The couple first met in 2015 while filming the movie Sky, and went public with their romance in March 2017.

Kruger has been fiercely private in protecting her newborn, and in January issued a plea for the public to respect the baby’s privacy after photos were leaked without her permission.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” Kruger captioned an Instagram photo of the shot with her baby’s face blurred out. “While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety.”

“Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you not to repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal,” she continued, tagging Reedus.

Kruger opened up about parenthood later that month to Net-A-Porter’s PORTER Edit, explaining that for a long time, she was “too selfish” to think about becoming a mother.

“I didn’t think I wanted children for a long time. I was too selfish,” she told the outlet. “But by the time I got to about 35, I thought, yes, I probably do want one. But then you have to wait for the right person to come along,” she said. “I’m glad I waited.”

She also praised Reedus, who shares 19-year-old son Mingus Lucien with ex Helena Christensen, 50.

“He teaches me a lot [about parenting], because he’s done it before,” she said. “There’s definitely something to be said for being with someone who is doing it for the second time.”