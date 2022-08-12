Diane Keaton Says Support of Her Kids Means 'Everything' as They Join Her at Handprint Ceremony

Diane Keaton is grateful for the support of her children throughout her career.

Speaking to PEOPLE at her Hand & Footprint Ceremony at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, the Academy Award winner, 76, showed her appreciation for her family, who appeared with her for the special occasion.

When asked what it meant to have her 22-year-old son Duke Keaton and daughter Dexter Keaton, 27, with her at the event, she replied, "everything."

The Oscar-winning actress welcomed both of her children via adoption in her 50s. "I love them," the proud mom beamed.

"It was just one of those things in your life where you just don't expect it and then suddenly it comes your way. And then it's like, wow," Keaton said of being honored. "I was thrilled, of course. And I still am. And to be here today is also great because I'm not frequently inside this theater and I love this theater."

The family came together to celebrate as Dexter married boyfriend Jordan White last summer. The couple tied the knot in June 2021, less than a year after announcing White got down on one knee and popped the question.

"This morning started with hail and ended with a diamond! I can't believe I'm engaged! 💍❤️" Keaton shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the special moment.

The couple dated for just over a year before getting engaged.

In May 2019, the star opened up to PEOPLE about why she never wanted to be a wife.

"I think that I'm strange," she shared. "Today I was thinking about this. I'm 73 and I think I'm the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life."

"[I'm not sad] because I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect," she added. "I don't think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I'm really glad I didn't."

Keaton also insisted that there's "something missing in me," adding that she thinks she lacks the "nurturing" quality a husband would require.