Diane Keaton's Daughter Dexter Pens Heartfelt Mother's Day Message: 'Thank You for Everything'

Diane Keaton is surrounded by love this Mother's Day.

The Annie Hall star, 77, received a special shoutout on the holiday from daughter Dexter.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there!" the 27-year-old wrote, sharing a photo of her and Keaton where the two are in color against a black and white background. "Thank you for everything you have done and continued to do for me. @diane_keaton I love you momma!"

Keaton is also mom to son Duke, 23.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Keaton has previously spoken about her decision to become a single mother through adoption when she was in her 50s, telling Ladies' Home Journal in 2008, "I didn't think that I was ever going to be prepared to be a mother."

She continued, "Motherhood was not an urge I couldn't resist, it was more like a thought I'd been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in."

Speaking to PEOPLE at her Hand & Footprint Ceremony at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre last year, the Mack & Rita star showed her appreciation for her family, who appeared with her for the special occasion.

"It was just one of those things in your life where you just don't expect it and then suddenly it comes your way. And then it's like, wow," Keaton said of being honored. "I was thrilled, of course. And I still am. And to be here today is also great because I'm not frequently inside this theater and I love this theater."

Michael Kovac/Getty

In May 2019, the star opened up to PEOPLE about why she never wanted to be a wife.

"I think that I'm strange," she shared. "Today I was thinking about this. I'm 73 and I think I'm the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life."

"[I'm not sad] because I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect," she added. "I don't think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I'm really glad I didn't."

Keaton also insisted that there's "something missing in me," adding that she thinks she lacks the "nurturing" quality a husband would require.