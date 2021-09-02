Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

See Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor's 'Relaxing' Nursery for Second Baby: 'We Are Very Excited'

Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor are ready for baby No. 2!

The Phoenix Mercury star, 39, and her retired pro basketball player wife, 40, are currently expecting their second child together. The pair, who wed in May 2017, are already parents to son Leo, 3, and they tell PEOPLE they can't wait for him to meet his new sister soon.

"We are very excited to welcome our baby home to this beautiful space and especially introduce her to her big brother in such a calm, relaxing atmosphere," says Taurasi of the nursery they designed with Pottery Barn Kids.

Taylor adds, "The reading wall is so special and also allows the books to be artwork in their own right. We look forward to spending many moments as a family learning together."

According to Taylor, they wanted to create a "peaceful, calm, comfortable environment" for their baby on the way, explaining that "we understand how much time you spend in the nursery and we wanted it to work for all of us, including Leo."

"It feels amazing to know that when she gets here, we'll be ready," she adds.

The moms also have the Organic Muslin Baby Blanket ($39.50) ready for their baby girl.

Former WNBA Teammates Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor's Nursery

Taurasi recently told the Arizona Republic about adding a second child to their family, "It was something we've always thought was going to be the case with having a bigger family. Leo having a little sister and having lots of little cousins running around. We're really excited. It's coming fast."

She said of becoming a parent: "It just makes your life that much better. You thought basketball brought you everything you wanted, but this is a whole different level of love."