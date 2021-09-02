See Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor's 'Relaxing' Nursery for Second Baby: 'We Are Very Excited'
WNBA star Diana Taurasi and wife Penny Taylor are parents to son Leo, 3, and currently expecting a baby girl
Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor are ready for baby No. 2!
The Phoenix Mercury star, 39, and her retired pro basketball player wife, 40, are currently expecting their second child together. The pair, who wed in May 2017, are already parents to son Leo, 3, and they tell PEOPLE they can't wait for him to meet his new sister soon.
"We are very excited to welcome our baby home to this beautiful space and especially introduce her to her big brother in such a calm, relaxing atmosphere," says Taurasi of the nursery they designed with Pottery Barn Kids.
Taylor adds, "The reading wall is so special and also allows the books to be artwork in their own right. We look forward to spending many moments as a family learning together."
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.
RELATED: Breanna Stewart, Marta Xargay Casademont on 'Easy Decision' to Welcome Daughter Ruby via Surrogate
According to Taylor, they wanted to create a "peaceful, calm, comfortable environment" for their baby on the way, explaining that "we understand how much time you spend in the nursery and we wanted it to work for all of us, including Leo."
"It feels amazing to know that when she gets here, we'll be ready," she adds.
The nursery includes highlights like the west elm x pbk Mid-Century Six-Drawer Changing Table ($1,399) and the Modern Wingback Swivel Glider Recliner, Swivel Recliner, Power, Performance Everyday Velvet, Ivory chair ($1,299).
The crib is the west elm x pbk Mid-Century Convertible Crib ($699), and Cirrus 34″ Pendant, White, Dark Bronze light fixture ($399–$499) brings light to the sweet baby room. Additional touches to the overall design of the room include the Unicorn Cuddle Plush toy ($32) and a Rise II, 16″x16″, Walnut Wood Frame for wall decor.
The moms also have the Organic Muslin Baby Blanket ($39.50) ready for their baby girl.
Taurasi recently told the Arizona Republic about adding a second child to their family, "It was something we've always thought was going to be the case with having a bigger family. Leo having a little sister and having lots of little cousins running around. We're really excited. It's coming fast."
She said of becoming a parent: "It just makes your life that much better. You thought basketball brought you everything you wanted, but this is a whole different level of love."
"Leo's the best thing that's ever happened to Penny and I. He's a sweet, kind, energetic little kid. When he wakes up every single morning, you're just happy," said Taurasi. "The rest of life kind of doesn't matter in a way; then on the flip side, it's really made me focus on basketball that much more. When I'm in the gym doing my work, I have to get that done because I want to get back to him as soon as possible."
- New Teen Mom OG Teaser Tackles Pregnancy Woes and Strained Relationships: I Can't 'Forgive Her'
- See Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor's 'Relaxing' Nursery for Second Baby: 'We Are Very Excited'
- Fredrik Eklund Says Carving Out Alone Time with His 3-Year-Old Twins Is 'Very Important'
- Laura Jane Grace on Why Her Story 'Resonates and Echos' with So Many People and the Impact of Against Me!