Diana Ross' Cutest Moments With Her Grandchildren
In honor of Diana Ross' birthday, look back at her sweetest family pictures with her grandchildren over the years
Diana Ross With Her Grandkids at the American Music Awards
Diana Ross is a proud mother of five — including Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Chudney Ross, Ross Naess — and also a doting grandmother to eight.
The legendary singer has stepped out with her big family at several public events over the years. When she was honored with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 2017 American Music Awards, she took several adorable pictures with her grandkids, including this group shot in the press room, and even brought them onstage to join her in song.
Diana Ross With Her Grandkids at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Ross made the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade a family affair when she performed in 2018. Wearing matching white outfits, the singer posed with her kids and grandkids at the Diana Ross Playground in Central Park before boarding their float for the parade.
Diana Ross With Her Family at Christmas in 2019
In 2019, Ross and her family celebrated Christmas by donning matching red onesies in the snow. She documented the joyous family gathering on Instagram, writing, "I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas and we are looking forward to 2020 filled with Joy and Love."
Diana Ross With Her Granddaughter Jagger Snow
Ross had the support of son Evan Ross, his wife Ashlee Simpson, and their daughter Jagger Snow as she was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.
Evan documented the special day with this sweet snap of the singer cradling her granddaughter, writing, "What a GREAT DAY it was. Celebrating MOM and all the other INCREDIBLE recipients!!!"
Diana Ross With Her Family at the 2019 Grammys
Before hitting the stage at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Ross snapped this family portrait with her kids and grandkids.
Diana Ross With Her Grandson Raif-Henok Emmanuel
While attending the opening of Books & Cookies in Santa Monica, California in 2011, Ross shared a sweet moment with her grandson Raif-Henok Emmanuel as she held him in her arms on the red carpet.
Diana Ross With Her Family at Christmas in 2021
In 2021, Ross celebrated Christmas with a fun photo of her and her family sporting red and white striped pajamas, which her daughter Chudney shared on Instagram.
Diana Ross With Her Family at Thanksgiving
In 2021, Ross celebrated Thanksgiving by sharing this throwback of her goofing off with her kids and grandkids in the backyard.
Diana Ross With Her Grandson Ziggy Blu Ross
For Mother's Day in 2021, Evan shared this adorable photo of his mom cradling his baby boy Ziggy Blu, writing, "MOM DAY!!!! I love you I LOvE yOU !! Its all because of you!"
Diana Ross With Her Family at the Grammy Special Merit Awards Ceremony
During the Grammy Special Merit Awards Ceremony in 2012, Ross was joined by her five kids and her grandson Raif-Henok Emmanuel on the red carpet.
Diana Ross With Her Family at Christmas in 2018
For Christmas in 2018, the Ross family snapped a silly photo in unicorn onesies in front of a festive house decorated in white lights. The singer simply captioned the photo, "FAMILY LOVE."
Diana Ross With Her Grandkids at the American Music Awards
Ross was spotted enjoying the American Music Awards ceremony from the audience as she sat with son Evan Ross, his wife Ashlee Simpson, his daughter Jagger Snow, and his stepson Bronx Mowgli, whom Simpson shares with ex Pete Wentz.
Diana Ross With Her Grandkids at the American Music Awards
During the 2017 American Music Awards, Ross hit the red carpet with her big family.