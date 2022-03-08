"I am so thankful for these amazing women in my life!" Diana Ross's eldest daughter Rhonda captioned the beautiful snap

Diana Ross Poses with Her 3 Daughters in Fun Family Throwback Photo: 'My First Tribe'

Diana Ross is serving mom goals in a throwback snap.

The 77-year-old musical icon strikes a pose with her three daughters in a photo shared by Rhonda Ross, 50, on Instagram Tuesday. While Rhonda sits on the left in the sweet picture, Chudney Ross, 46, rocks the middle as Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, is seen on the right.

"This is my first tribe," Rhonda captioned the photo. Giving a nod to International Women's Day, which is on March 8, she continued, "I am so thankful for these amazing women in my life! Empowered women empower women!"

In August, Tracee opened up about how she loves to pay tribute to Diana, who is also mom to sons Evan Ross, 33, and Ross Naess, 34.

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live the Golden Globe-winning actress told guest host Sean Hayes that she gets a kick out of recreating throwback photos of her legendary mother.

Referencing a July tribute she shared to Instagram, Tracee talked about recreating a picture of her mom that was first captured decades ago.

"I had this necklace, of hers and I think it was a necklace attached to a jumpsuit she wore in Mahogany, and I have always said, every time I see the picture, I'm like 'Oh my god I have that necklace!' I steal stuff from her," she teased of the accessory from the 1975 film.

In the images, both Rosses struck a coy pose with their elbows up, rocking a colorful beaded necklace with a yellow tank.

"I kind of love doing it," the black-ish star said of the tribute, noting that she's no stranger to recreating vintage images of Diana.

"I was re-organizing and re-cataloging and I was like, 'I really need to just do it now,' " she said of snapping the shot with the statement piece.

"The hard part of that picture is those elbows," she added, "like I think she was maybe a little double-jointed there. But that was really hard to get my arms up."

Tracee previously said Diana's superstar status is no comparison to her "mom-ness."

"The Diana Ross that the world knows — this sort of global, international icon who paved the way and sort of changed what glamour looked like and who Black women were in the world, particularly in that capacity," Tracee said during an appearance on Naomi Campbell's YouTube series No Filter with Naomi last February.