Diana Ross Celebrates Christmas in Matching Pajamas with Her Kids, Grandkids: 'So Many Blessings'
Diana Ross spent the holidays with several members of her family including Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross
Diana Ross was all smiles after spending Christmas with her big family.
On Monday, the 77-year-old music icon shared a photo on Twitter from her family's holiday celebration. She was joined by four of her children, Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Chudney Ross, and Ross Naess, and several of her grandchildren as they all posed in matching pajamas by a Christmas tree.
"So so many blessings , sending Love to our Global family , do you best to stay safe I love you wonderful Christmas time," Diana wrote alongside the family photo.
Tracee, Evan, Chudney and Ross all reposted the picture on their respective Instagram accounts. Tracee also included other snaps posing with her siblings and nieces as she rocked a big red bow in her hair. "MERRY MERRY," she wrote.
Ashlee Simpson Ross, who married Evan in 2014, later posted several photos of videos from the weekend featuring their children Ziggy and Jagger and her son Bronx — whom she shares with ex Pete Wentz.
Though Diana's eldest daughter Rhonda didn't attend the family gathering, she reposted the same photo on her Instagram, writing, "Happy Holidays, Family!"
Several celebrities commented on the family gathering, including Nia Long, Tia Mowry and Vivica Fox.
Diana's Christmas gathering comes after the singer released her first studio album since 2006's I Love You. Last month, she released her album Thank You, featuring 13 songs she recorded from her home that "offers a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness," according to a press release.
The music legend co-wrote and collaborated on the album alongside an array of songwriters and producers, including Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Spike Stent, Tayla Parx and Fred White.
"This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time," Diana said in the release. "I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart."