Devon Windsor Welcomes Baby Girl Enzo Elodie with Husband Johnny Dex Barbara: 'Best Day of My Life'

The new parents tied the knot in November 2019 and announced that they were expecting in March

Devon Windsor's baby girl is here!

The Victoria's Secret model, 27, and husband Johnny Dex Barbara welcomed their first baby, daughter Enzo Elodie Barbara, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 4:58 p.m., she announced on Instagram Sunday. The newborn weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz., at birth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Johnny and I are so in love with our little angel girl! 👼🏼 She joined us on September 8, at 4:58 pm. ... Best day of my life! Thank you so much for the well wishes! 🙏🏼," the new mom captioned the post.

Announcing the pregnancy news in March, the model wrote on Instagram that she was "so excited" to become a mom.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"I have dreamt of being a mama my whole life," she continued at the time. "We are so grateful for this little angel in my belly, and are so excited for this new chapter in our lives!"

The pregnancy news came after Windsor celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Dex. The couple — who wed on Nov. 16, 2019 — commemorated the special milestone with sweet tributes on their social media pages.

Devon Windsor Credit: Devon Windsor/Instagram

"Happy Anniversary to the love of my life! Thank you for being my teacher, my leader, my rock, my hubby and most importantly my best friend. Thank you for pushing me to always be the best version of myself. Thank you for believing in me, and believing in us," Windsor wrote alongside their wedding video.

"This first year of marriage has been a crazy one, but I can honestly say I had the best time!" she added. "Here's to the next 100! 😘 Love you to the moon and back!"