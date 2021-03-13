Devon Windsor Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Husband Johnny Dex Barbara: 'So Excited'

"I have dreamt of being a mama my whole life," Devon Windsor wrote on her Instagram

Devon Windsor is going to be a mom!

The Victoria's Secret model, 27, revealed that she's expecting her first child with husband Johnny Dex Barbara on Friday, writing on her Instagram , "I'm pregnant 👼🏼 !! Johnny and I are so excited to finally share the news with you guys!"

"I have dreamt of being a mama my whole life," she continued. "We are so grateful for this little angel in my belly, and are so excited for this new chapter in our lives!"

The pregnancy announcement was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of Windor holding a sonogram of her baby on the way. Another picture in the post showed Dex kissing her growing belly.

Windors gave fans a closer look at her baby bump on her Instagram Stories, gushing in a video, "It's so small, but it's definitely growing."

In another clip set to "Big, Big Plans" by Chris Lane, the mom-to-be joked that "the pregnancy hormones are real" as she tears up while listening to the country tune.

"All I do is listen to songs and cry out of happiness," she said.

The Devon Windsor Swim founder also shared a video of herself dancing while rubbing her baby bump.

"Can't believe I am PREGNANT!" she wrote in the caption. "I am going to have way too much fun with these videos! 🤰🏼👼🏼"

The pregnancy news comes three months after Windsor celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Dex.

The couple — who married on Nov. 16, 2019 — commemorated the special milestone with sweet tributes on their social media pages.

"Happy Anniversary to the love of my life! Thank you for being my teacher, my leader, my rock, my hubby and most importantly my best friend. Thank you for pushing me to always be the best version of myself. Thank you for believing in me, and believing in us," Windsor wrote alongside their wedding video.

"This first year of marriage has been a crazy one, but I can honestly say I had the best time!" she added. "Here's to the next 100! 😘 Love you to the moon and back!"