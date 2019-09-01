Former NFL Star Devon Still and Wife Asha Welcome a Baby Girl: 'We're Blessed'

Devon Still is a new dad for the second time!

On Saturday, the former NFL star, 30, announced he and his wife Asha welcomed a daughter Arya Marie. The couple shared footage from the birth in a Youtube video titled “Our Baby Finally Made Their Debut!!”

“She was born at 2:12 a.m. on the 31st,” they said. “We’re blessed.”

The new dad also shared a family photo on Instagram, writing, “After a long night, baby Still finally made their debut!”

This is the first child for Asha, while Still is also dad to 9-year-old daughter Leah.

In March, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the couple, who have been married since 2016, were expecting their first child together.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment, so we’re overjoyed right now!” the then-mom-to-be told PEOPLE.

Still posted several sweet photos of Asha throughout her pregnancy journey, writing in a June Instagram post, “There’s nothing more beautiful than watching your woman create life inside her.”

“Thank you @ashastill for all the sacrifices you’re willing to make and the pain you’re willing to endure just to protect and grow our child,” he added. “Counting down the days until we welcome our son or daughter! #iHadToPutSonFirstCuzImTeamBoy #Sept7th.”

Their new bundle of joy comes after several trials and tribulations. Five years ago, Leah was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma. At the time, the athlete famously stepped away from the NFL to care for his little girl, but was resigned to the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice team so he could keep his health insurance for Leah’s cancer treatments.

Still opened up about becoming a dad again in an Instagram post this past May, getting candid about how he overcame his fears alongside a photo of his wife baring her baby bump.

“For 3 years I was so scared to bring another child into this world. What if it was my fault Leah had cancer? Is there something wrong with me? What if the baby has health issues as well? The pain of my past kept me mentally imprisoned for years. Until one day I got tired of the lies I was telling myself due to fear.”

“So I broke free and said I’m going to just go for it,” he added. “I’m happy I did because the excitement and joy I have now watching @ashastill carry our creation is truly a blessing that I missed out on for 3 years.”