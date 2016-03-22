Devon Sawa Welcomes Daughter Scarlett Heleena

The actor and his wife Dawni welcomed their second child on Monday, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively

Devon Sawa is in for a wild ride: He’s now a dad of two!

The actor and his producer wife Dawni welcomed their second child, a girl, on Monday, March 21, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Born at 5:46 p.m., daughter Scarlett Heleena Sawa weighed in at 8 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 21 inches long. She joins the couple’s 2-year-old son Hudson.

“My wife Dawni and I welcome a beautiful little girl into the world — our daughter,” the former Nikitia star, 37, tells PEOPLE. “Please say prayers that she is quiet and calm… Unlike my son, who would shoot himself out of a cannon if we let him.”

Image zoom



Courtesy Sawa Family

Image zoom



Courtesy Sawa Family

Sawa revealed the exciting news in November when he took to Twitter with a cute play on words.

“Boy, do I have some news. Or should I say ‘girl,’ ” the former Final Destination star tweeted.

Shortly after revealing the sex of their baby on the way, Sawa couldn’t help but share his excitement over adding a touch of pink to his world.

“We are going to have some pretty kickass Barbie sessions around here!! Im’a fishtail that pink Corvette too. And Tea Parties for days, yo,” he joked.