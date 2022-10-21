Taylor Decker has a new position to play: father!

The Detroit Lions offensive tackle and cookbook author wife Kyndra Decker have welcomed a baby girl, the couple shared on Instagram on Friday.

Daughter Daisy Faye Decker was born on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7:28 a.m., the happy couple shared in their joint caption.

"So in love 🤍 sweet Daisy Faye Decker was born on October 18 at 7:28 in the morning, and completely stole our hearts. Welcome to the world little angel! 🕊"

Daisy is the first baby for both Kyndra and Taylor, who tied the knot in February.

Kyndra Clare Decker/instagram

The couple shared their exciting baby news on Instagram in May, posing for a picture where they held a roll of sonogram photos, both wearing different shades of pink.

"There's a bun in the oven!!!!! Baby girl Decker coming late 2022 💗," they captioned the post.

Speaking with the Detroit News in July, Taylor opened up about how knowing he had a baby on the way "puts things into perspective."

"What are your priorities in life? Being a football player, especially when you're young, you can have blinders on and become very short-sighted, which, at the time, maybe football is all you've got," he explained.

"But we have some guys — (guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai) Big V's got a family. He's got kids. You see him being a dad, and it just kinda puts things like that into perspective," he continued. "I've always wanted a big family because I come from one. So it's something I'm really looking forward to and I'm excited for it."