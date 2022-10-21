Celebrity Parents Detroit Lions' Taylor Decker and Wife Kyndra Welcome Baby Girl: 'Completely Stole Our Hearts' Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker first shared news he would be welcoming his baby in May By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 21, 2022 05:16 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kyndra Clare Decker/instagram Taylor Decker has a new position to play: father! The Detroit Lions offensive tackle and cookbook author wife Kyndra Decker have welcomed a baby girl, the couple shared on Instagram on Friday. Daughter Daisy Faye Decker was born on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7:28 a.m., the happy couple shared in their joint caption. "So in love 🤍 sweet Daisy Faye Decker was born on October 18 at 7:28 in the morning, and completely stole our hearts. Welcome to the world little angel! 🕊" Daisy is the first baby for both Kyndra and Taylor, who tied the knot in February. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kyndra Clare Decker/instagram The couple shared their exciting baby news on Instagram in May, posing for a picture where they held a roll of sonogram photos, both wearing different shades of pink. "There's a bun in the oven!!!!! Baby girl Decker coming late 2022 💗," they captioned the post. Speaking with the Detroit News in July, Taylor opened up about how knowing he had a baby on the way "puts things into perspective." Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting "What are your priorities in life? Being a football player, especially when you're young, you can have blinders on and become very short-sighted, which, at the time, maybe football is all you've got," he explained. "But we have some guys — (guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai) Big V's got a family. He's got kids. You see him being a dad, and it just kinda puts things like that into perspective," he continued. "I've always wanted a big family because I come from one. So it's something I'm really looking forward to and I'm excited for it."