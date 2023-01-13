Detroit Lions' Taylor Decker Blasts FedEx for Losing a Month's Supply of Wife's Breastmilk

Taylor Decker is sounding off at FedEx after they lost a very important package.

On Twitter Friday morning, the Detroit Lions offensive tackle slammed the shipping company for "losing a perishable 24-hour shipment of a month supply of milk for my newborn," which was being transported as the family relocated for the offseason.

Decker, who welcomed daughter Daisy Faye with wife Kyndra in October, said that when he contacted customer service, FedEx responded that "there is nothing they can do, and will not reimburse me."

FedEx's customer service account replied to the initial tweet, requesting more information, which Decker said was just for "public perception."

In subsequent tweets, Decker, 29, said he drove "across Phoenix to four different locations" looking for the package before resorting to taking the complaint to social media.

FedEx did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kyndra also shared her frustrations on Instagram.

"Good afternoon to everyone except for @fedex who won't deliver my 25 pound box full of 180 ounces of breast milk," she wrote in her first Instagram Story, which showed three boxes that say "Keeps Milk Frozen," and "for moms on a mission" on them.

In the most recent update Kyndra shared, she revealed the package had ultimately been found after being accidentally shipped across the country.

"My breast milk has been priority expedited to Pennsylvania. A place I have never been and will never be. Thanks for literally nothing @fedex," she wrote.

Speaking with the Detroit News in July, Taylor opened up about how knowing he had a baby on the way "puts things into perspective."

"What are your priorities in life? Being a football player, especially when you're young, you can have blinders on and become very short-sighted, which, at the time, maybe football is all you've got," he explained.

"But we have some guys — [guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai] Big V's got a family. He's got kids. You see him being a dad, and it just kinda puts things like that into perspective," he continued. "I've always wanted a big family because I come from one. So it's something I'm really looking forward to and I'm excited for it."