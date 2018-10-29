Michelle Williams Is Ready for Babies — and Wants Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland to Be Pregnant Too

Michelle Williams is ready for motherhood.

With her engagement back on track, the former Destiny’s Child singer, 38, is looking forward to starting a family with her fiancé Chad Johnson, 41.

“The girls and I had this thing where we wanted to be pregnant at the same time and have our tour buses with bassinets in it,” Williams tells PEOPLE exclusively in its latest issue about her “sisters” Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, who are both moms.

Jokes the star: “The night we try to get pregnant, I’m gonna call them and say ‘Okay, y’all get to work!'”

After overcoming a difficult few months during which Williams broke off her engagement several times to Johnson and sought treatment for severe depression, the couple — who are waiting until marriage to consummate their relationship — are feeling more grateful than ever for one another.

“I’m absolutely thankful for Chad,” says Williams, who’s starring with her fiancé in their new OWN reality show Chad Loves Michelle (premiering Saturday at 9 p.m. EST). “I’m excited to do life with him. It’s not about marrying him. It’s to do life with him. I feel like I found someone to do life with.”

As for Johnson, who began saving up for an engagement ring once he turned 30 years old, the pastor is eagerly awaiting the sound of tiny feet running around his house.

Says Johnson: “Every day Michelle makes my life better. She makes it more fun and more challenging. I can’t wait for her to be pregnant with babies — a big ol’ basketball in there!”