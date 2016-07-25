"Boy or girl?" the former Bachelorette asked her followers to guess on Instagram

Desiree Hartsock Siegfried Celebrates Start of Third Trimester with a Bump Photo: We 'Can't Wait to Meet Our Little One'

A Bachelorette bump!

On Sunday, Desiree Hartsock Siegfried took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie of her growing baby belly, concealed under a fitted black and gray top.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Into the third trimester now and can’t believe how fast time is flying by or how rapidly baby’s growing!” Hartsock Siegfried, 30, wrote to accompany the snap. “Working out is getting harder and all I want to do is sleep but we are both just so thankful for this beautiful experience and can’t wait to meet our little one!”

“What do you think … boy or girl!?” she finished.

Desiree Hartsock Third Trimester Instagram



Desiree Hartsock/Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Hartsock Siegfried and husband Chris Siegfried, 30, will welcome their little one in October. According to a photo the mom-to-be posted on July 8, the blogger and designer is about 27 weeks along.

“Ohhh, baby. You’re getting big!” she captioned the shot of her then-25-week bump, which she outfitted in a relaxed denim top.

Siegfried has been joining in on the social media baby excitement, too. On July 10, he shared a photo of the couple enjoying a night out at Safeco Field in their Seattle, Washington, stomping grounds.

“Welcome to the most beautiful wife ever! So excited to raise a baby with you! #BoyGirl?” the season 9 winner of The Bachelorette wrote.

The twosome were married in January 2015 in Palos Verdes, California. This will be the couple’s first child, who will join “brother” Frankie — Mom and Dad’s dachshund — to round out the household.