It'll Be a Boy for Chris Siegfried and Desiree Hartsock Siegfried

Another little guy is joining the Siegfried family!

Chris and Desiree Hartsock Siegfried were joined by their 22-month-old son Asher Wrigley to reveal on Sunday that their second child on the way will be another boy.

“It’s a … ” says Hartsock Siegfried, 32, before Asher takes a big bite out of a mini cupcake.

Declares The Bachelorette alum excitedly before the couple share a kiss, “It’s a boy!”

She captioned the Instagram clip, “Asher’s face is priceless! And we are beyond excited to have another baby boy join our family! Can’t even believe we’re already half way there to meeting him. Our hearts are so full right now.”

The mom-to-be and Siegfried, 32, revealed their baby news last month, sharing a set of family photos featuring the couple and their adorable son.

Asher peered down at a book called I Am a Big Brother! in the first snapshot, while the second suggests from his tearful face that he just learned he’d have to share his toys.

Desiree Siegfried/Instagram

“We are beyond excited to finally announce that we’re expecting!! 👶🏻💛✨ And it’s safe to say after Asher realized he was going to be a BIG brother he wasn’t so happy! Lol,” wrote Hartsock Siegfried.

“Actually he just didn’t want to take direction (what kind of toddler is he? 😉) and had a tantrum BUT we are glad to share our good news with you all and can’t wait to take you along for the ride!”

The Siegfrieds met on season 9 of The Bachelorette, when the author and wedding-dress designer delivered the final rose to her husband-to-be.

The pair tied the knot in 2015 in Palos Verdes, California, during a church ceremony complete with a reception at a library, a first-dance performance by singer Matt White and a stunning vintage outfit change for the bride.

They revealed in April 2016 that they were expecting their first child, welcoming son Asher that October.