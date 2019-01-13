Another Bachelorette Baby! Desiree Hartsock Siegfried and Chris Siegfried Welcome Second Son

Another baby has joined the Bachelor Nation tribe!

The Bachelorette alums Chris and Desiree Hartsock Siegfried welcomed their second child, son Zander Cruz Siegfried, on Saturday, Jan. 12, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The baby boy weighed 8 lbs., 2 oz. (Us Weekly was first to report the news.)

Zander is the second son for the couple. He joins 2-year-old big brother Asher Wrigley, who was welcomed to the family in October 2016.

Desiree revealed the spouses’ baby news on Instagram in July, alongside a set of family photos featuring the couple and their then-20-month-old son.

Asher was peering down at a book called I Am a Big Brother! in the first snapshot, while the second — featuring his tearful face — suggested that he just learned he’d have to share his toys.

“We are beyond excited to finally announce that we’re expecting!! 👶🏻💛✨ And it’s safe to say after Asher realized he was going to be a BIG brother he wasn’t so happy! (Swipe for pic) Lol,” wrote Desiree, 32.

“Actually he just didn’t want to take direction (what kind of toddler is he? 😉) and had a tantrum BUT we are glad to share our good news with you all and can’t wait to take you along for the ride!” she continued.

Desiree and Chris, 33, met on season 9 of The Bachelorette, when the author and wedding-dress designer delivered the final rose to her husband-to-be.

The pair tied the knot in 2015 in Palos Verdes, California, during a church ceremony complete with a reception at a library, a first-dance performance by singer Matt White and a stunning vintage outfit change for the bride.

They revealed in April 2016 that they were expecting their first child, welcoming son Asher that October.