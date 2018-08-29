Pregnant Desiree Hartsock Siegfried Is Worried Her Son Asher Might Be 'Upset' Over New Baby

Chris and Desiree Hartsock Siegfried might have some work to do in preparing their son for big-brotherhood.

While in attendance at the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars party in Los Angeles Tuesday night, The Bachelorette alums dished about their second child on the way (another boy!) and how they think their 22-month-old son Asher Wrigley will react to a new sibling.

“That’s one thing I’m not sure of yet — not about sharing my time, just making sure that Asher is not upset,” Desiree, 32, told reporters. “He’s so connected to both of us … he’s kind of sensitive. I don’t want him to get his feelings hurt.”

Of the couple’s little one on the way, Desiree said she was “fine” whether it was a girl or a boy. “Especially having Asher, it feels great to be a boy mom,” she explained. “He’s such a mama’s boy right now. It’s fun to have.”

The mom-to-be’s cravings this time around? Spicy food and “pickled stuff” (“I never thought that was true and it is,” Desiree said of the old wives’ tale about having a boy means craving savory and salty foods.)

Asher joined his parents to do a sweet sex reveal for his sibling on the way over the weekend, taking a big bite out of a mini cupcake to reveal a blue center.

Desiree captioned the Instagram clip, “Asher’s face is priceless! And we are beyond excited to have another baby boy join our family! Can’t even believe we’re already half way there to meeting him. Our hearts are so full right now.”