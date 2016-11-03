"It's amazing how the smallest of beings can also have the largest impact on our hearts," proud new mom Desiree Hartsock Siegfried captioned the sweet shot

Desiree Hartsock Siegfried Shares New Photo of Son Asher: 'I Find Myself Just Staring at Him'

Adorable baby alert!

On Wednesday, new mom Desiree Hartsock Siegfried shared a brand-new photo of her little guy Asher Wrigley, the former Bachelorette‘s first child with husband Chris Siegfried.

“Our precious Asher is two weeks old now and I can’t believe how fast those weeks just flew by!!” Hartsock Siegfried, 30, captioned the adorable shot of her snoozing son, wrapped snugly in a blanket and wearing a tiny cap.

“I find myself just staring at him in [awe] of who he already is and what a blessing he is to our lives. It’s amazing how the smallest of beings can also have the largest impact on our hearts. We love you so much baby!!!”

The Siegfrieds welcomed the newest member of their family on Oct. 19 in Seattle, Washington.

“We are overjoyed to welcome the newest addition to our family … Born happy, healthy and strong! He already has us wrapped around his precious little fingers!” Hartsock Siegfried wrote to accompany a sweet photo of baby Asher grasping his mom’s hand, his little face barely visible.

“Thanks to everyone for all of the love and support throughout [my] pregnancy!” she continued in the caption. “It really means a lot and we look forward to sharing this new chapter with you all.”

It’s been quite the eventful past couple of weeks for Siegfried aside from his son’s birth. A former Chicago Cubs minor leaguer who is a huge supporter of the team and sport in general (as evidenced by the couple’s gender reveal for baby Asher, as well as his middle name), he couldn’t help taking to Twitter Wednesday night to express his excitement over the Cubs’ historic victory.