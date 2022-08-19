Desi Perkins Welcomes Second Baby and Reveals She Was Born the Same Size as Son Ocean

Desi Perkins is a mom of two!

The beauty influencer, 35, has welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Steven. The baby girl, whose name has yet to be shared, was born on Monday, Aug. 15, weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz. and measuring 21 inches.

Desi revealed that her daughter was born at the "exact weight and size as Ocean was."

She shared more scenes from their first few days with their second baby on Instagram. There was a hospital selfie of the couple before the birth, followed by a series of photo of the newborn laying on Desi's chest.

"I'm pretty exhausted but so happy and in love with her," she wrote on one shot. "Taking it all in. I can't believe I'm a mother of two."

Later, Desi also shared a photo of Steven with their baby girl, walking ahead as son Ocean, 22 months, walks ahead of them with a wooden ambulance toy in his hand.

"Postpartum is hard but seeing this is beautiful," Desi wrote. "Ocean loves her."

In March, the couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram. Desi shared a sweet video montage of the couple spending time with Ocean in a garden — in which she shows off her bare baby belly — as the mom-to-be wrote, "Here we grow again 🌱 🤰🏽."

"We are adding another set of hands to the Perkins produce farm this year," Steven captioned his post. "@desiperkins one can bring the flower and the other can help with the coffee."