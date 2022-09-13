Broadway's Derek Klena and Wife Elycia Welcome First Baby Together: 'Beyond in Love'

Derek Klena is officially a dad!

The Tony Award-nominated Broadway actor, 30 — who took over the lead role of Christian in the Broadway musical Moulin Rogue! in May — and wife Elycia welcomed their first baby, son Dax Arthur Kelna, on Thursday, Sept. 8, he announced on Instagram Tuesday.

"May we present to you…the unique…the indomitable…the one and only…Dax Arthur Klena!!" the proud dad announced in his post, including a few pictures of the newborn baby boy.

"This 9 lb., 6 oz. champ popped into our lives on 9/8/22. We are beyond in love with this little nugget and so thankful to have a happy healthy mama and sweet baby boy," he added.

Celebrating Elycia, the actor said he was "so in awe" of his wife after welcoming their son.

"Watching you be a mom and bring our boy into the world makes my heart melt. We are both so lucky to have you. ❤️ We love you so much Daxy Boyee and can't wait to show you the world!"

It's the first baby for the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star and his wife, who tied the knot in 2018 in a ceremony overlooking the ocean in rural Gualala, California. The couple attended UCLA together, according to Playbill.

The actor and his wife announced their exciting pregnancy news on Instagram in April.

"Baby K, you're about to light up our life in a big way! 💙Sept. 2022💙," Klena captioned the Instagram slideshow, which features a photo of him giving his wife's pregnant belly a smooch at sunset as well as a picture of the pair holding a sonogram.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In a post honoring Elycia on her birthday last December, the former Jagged Little Pill star got candid in his caption about all the little things he loves about his wife, accompanying it with a picture of her in a colorful strapless top and rose-tinted circular sunglasses.

"Happy Birthday to the most incredible partner, friend, sibling, daughter, auntie, travel buddy, book lover, and mother of dragons anyone could ever ask for," Klena wrote. "You amaze me with your beauty every day, both inside and out. Here's to many more bdays by your side ❤️🥂."