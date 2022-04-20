Tony-nominated actor Derek Klena, who will soon star in Broadway's Moulin Rouge!, shared the big news to Instagram on Tuesday

Derek Klena and Wife Elycia Are Expecting Their First Baby: 'You're About to Light Up Our Life'

Broadway Star Derek Klena Announces Wife Elycia is Expecting A Baby: 'You're About to Light Up Our Life'

Derek Klena is about to add the role of Dad to his résumé!

The Tony Award-nominated Broadway actor — who will take over the lead role of Christian in the Broadway musical Moulin Rouge! next month — announced on Instagram Tuesday that he and his wife Elycia Klena are expecting their first baby together.

"Baby K, you're about to light up our life in a big way! 💙Sept. 2022💙," Derek captioned the Instagram slideshow, which features a photo of him giving his wife's pregnant belly a smooch at sunset as well as a picture of the pair holding a sonogram.

Derek and Elycia tied the knot in 2018 in a ceremony overlooking the ocean in rural Gualala, California. The couple attended UCLA together, according to Playbill.

In a post honoring Elycia on her birthday last December, the former Jagged Little Pill star got candid in his caption about all the little things he loves about his wife, accompanying it with a picture of her in a colorful strapless top and rose-tinted circular sunglasses.

"Happy Birthday to the most incredible partner, friend, sibling, daughter, auntie, travel buddy, book lover, and mother of dragons anyone could ever ask for," Derek wrote. "You amaze me with your beauty every day, both inside and out. Here's to many more bdays by your side ❤️🥂."

Known for also starring in Broadway's Wicked and Anastasia, Derek will join Moulin Rouge! The Musical on May 10, taking over the leading role of hopeless romantic Christian for Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, who will take his final bow in the show on May 8.

Aside from his stage career, Derek has also been seen on Law and Order: SVU, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Blue Bloods. Last November, he announced that he'd be joining HBO Max's new series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The series will feature a new cast, including Bailee Madison.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Original Sin will follow a new generation of Liars in a town called Millwood. Derek will play Wes, a handsome graduate film student working at the local movie theater who sparks a romance with one of the girls, but may ultimately have far-from-good intentions.