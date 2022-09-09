Derek Jeter's Daughters Will Visit Yankee Stadium for the First Time for Hall of Fame Ceremony

Derek Jeter shared a video where his two girls share what they're looking forward to at tonight's ceremony

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on September 9, 2022 03:12 PM
Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah pose in front of his plaque during a pregame ceremony honoring Jeter and retiring his number 2 at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017 in New York City
Photo: Rich Schultz/Getty

Derek Jeter's Hall of Fame Ceremony at Yankee Stadium will be a special night for the whole family!

Ahead of Friday night's ceremony celebrating the retired shortstop's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Jeter shared a video in the car with wife Hannah Jeter as they chatted with his two older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5.

"Guys, are you guys excited to go to Yankee Stadium?" Hannah asks the girl, to which Bella enthusiastically says, "Yeah!"

"Yeah, what do you want to see at Yankee Stadium?" the former New York Yankee, 48, asks.

"I want to eat!" Bella says. When Jeter asks what else, Story offers, "Eat ice cream."

The girls later discuss being excited to eat ice cream and hot dogs, blissfully unaware their dad is the night's honoree.

"Do you want to go on the field?" he asks, to which Story is interested, so he follows up, "Really? With the players?"

"No, because I'm not a good baseball player," she adorably explains, to which her dad reassures her it's okay if she's not. "Because I don't want to broke my leg like you did," she sweetly says.

"I don't think you have to worry about that, but thanks for your concern," he replies as both he and Hannah — who also share daughter River Rose, 9 months — laugh.

Hannah Jeter
Derek Jeter's wife Hannah (L) with daughters Story and Bella during Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2021. Pat Benic/UPI/Shutterstock

During his social media debut earlier this summer, the professional athlete shared some updates about his life after retirement during a Q&A session with his followers via his Instagram Story.

"The family is doing great," he said. "Three girls, almost 5, 3 and 6 months. So pray for me man."

"We're down here in Miami, love Miami. Been here for the last five years. Couldn't be more blessed," he added.

When asked by fans about what he's been up to these days, Jeter replied, "I spend a lot of time chasing two girls around and changing diapers on the third."

"You see, I got this playground behind me, a lot of time out here," he shared.

