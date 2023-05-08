Derek Jeter Reveals He and Wife Hannah Have Welcomed a Baby Boy: 'Welcome to the World Lil' Man'

Derek Jeter now has four little sluggers on his home team!

The five-time World Series champion, 48, and wife Hannah Davis Jeter have welcomed their fourth baby together, a son, the former Yankee revealed on Instagram Monday morning.

Son Kaius Green Jeter was born on Friday, May 5, Jeter shared.

"Welcome to the world lil man!!!@hannahbjeter," he captioned the text announcement.

Jeter also changed his Instagram bio to read, "Sleep-deprived father of four."

The couple is already parents to three daughters — River Rose, 17 months, Story Grey, 4, and Bella Raine, 5.

In February, the retired shortstop shared a rare photo on Instagram featuring daughter Bella as he carried her across the sand during a beach vacation.

The sweet picture showed Jeter standing in front of the ocean surrounded by palm trees as she rested her head on his shoulder and wrapped her arms around his neck. Bella wore a striped Roxy tankini while her dad wore navy board shorts and black sunglasses.

"How do you stop time??" Jeter mused in the caption.

Derek Jeter/Instagram

Earlier this year, the athlete appeared on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he talked about life with his daughters and shared whether they're into athletics like their dad.

"It's controlled chaos. It's school pick-ups, drop-offs, they do my nails, my toenails, makeup, lipstick. It's the greatest thing I've ever experienced though, my girls, they are the absolute best," he said.