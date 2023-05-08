Derek Jeter Reveals He and Wife Hannah Have Welcomed a Baby Boy: 'Welcome to the World Lil' Man'

Derek Jeter revealed he and wife Hannah Davis Jeter have welcomed their fourth child on Instagram Monday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023 10:01 AM
Derek Jeter with his family
Photo: Derek Jeter Instagram

Derek Jeter now has four little sluggers on his home team!

The five-time World Series champion, 48, and wife Hannah Davis Jeter have welcomed their fourth baby together, a son, the former Yankee revealed on Instagram Monday morning.

Son Kaius Green Jeter was born on Friday, May 5, Jeter shared.

"Welcome to the world lil man!!!@hannahbjeter," he captioned the text announcement.

Jeter also changed his Instagram bio to read, "Sleep-deprived father of four."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple is already parents to three daughters — River Rose, 17 months, Story Grey, 4, and Bella Raine, 5.

In February, the retired shortstop shared a rare photo on Instagram featuring daughter Bella as he carried her across the sand during a beach vacation.

The sweet picture showed Jeter standing in front of the ocean surrounded by palm trees as she rested her head on his shoulder and wrapped her arms around his neck. Bella wore a striped Roxy tankini while her dad wore navy board shorts and black sunglasses.

"How do you stop time??" Jeter mused in the caption.

Derek Jeter family
Derek Jeter/Instagram

Earlier this year, the athlete appeared on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he talked about life with his daughters and shared whether they're into athletics like their dad.

"It's controlled chaos. It's school pick-ups, drop-offs, they do my nails, my toenails, makeup, lipstick. It's the greatest thing I've ever experienced though, my girls, they are the absolute best," he said.

Related Articles
James Van Der Beek Talks 'Humbling' Life with Six Kids: 'There's Always a Curveball'
James Van Der Beek Opens Up About 'Humbling' Life with Six Kids: 'Always a Curveball' (Exclusive)
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 05: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers speaks to the crowd after being named 2022-23 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player prior to game three of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center on May 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Joel Embiid Brought to Tears After Son Arthur, 2, Joins Him During MVP Ceremony
Aurora Culpo Says She's Taking Co-Parenting and Single Mom Life 'One Day at a Time'
Aurora Culpo Tells PEOPLE Exclusively That She's Taking Single Mom Life 'One Day at a Time'
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - 814 Engagements are right around the corner in Paradise, but just as the seemingly stable remaining couples are feeling the romance, a series of surprise visits shake things up on the beach. First up, Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel have arrived, ready to spill all the tea on their former flames to their new ladies. Then, Becca and Thomas arrive to share an exciting announcement the beach is getting its first-ever Sadie Hawkins dance! Will the 90s-themed evening be a fun night out for the tropical lovebirds or is heartbreak on the horizon? Find out on Bachelor in Paradise, TUESDAY, NOV. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) BECCA KUFRIN, THOMAS JACOBS
'Bachelorette' Alum Becca Kufrin and Fiancé Thomas Jacobs Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way
Serena Williams Shares the Sweet Moment She Told Daughter Olympia, 5, That She Is Pregnant: Watch. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2yahaiyk8c.
Serena Williams Previews the Sweet Moment She Told Daughter Olympia, 5, That She Is Pregnant: Watch
shemar moore baby frankie
Shemar Moore's Baby Girl Frankie, 3 Months, Makes TV Debut on 'The Talk': 'She Does the Hondo Face'
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran's New Album 'Subtract' Features Touching Song About Daughter, Lyra Antarctica, 2
drew scott and son parker
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's 'Wonder-Filled Trip Around the Sun' as He Turns 1
Cheetah Girls Star Sabrina Bryan Welcomes Baby No. 2, Son Ledger Grey: 'Unbelievably Happy'
'Cheetah Girls' Star Sabrina Bryan Welcomes Baby No. 2, Son Ledger Grey: 'Unbelievably Happy' (Exclusive)
Van Jefferson and Wife Samaria Welcome Third Baby, Son Elijah, in Natural Standing Home Birth
L.A. Rams' Van Jefferson and Wife Samaria Welcome Third Baby During Home Birth: 'We Did It'
Kate Chastain Welcomes First Baby, Son Sullivan Cay: 'Hard Launch'
'Below Deck' Alum Kate Chastain Welcomes First Baby, Son Sullivan Cay: 'Hard Launch'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ceot3ouOz7P/?hl=en ashleygraham Verified tired. but we’re here 🤍
Ashley Graham Says There Was 'No Way In Hell' She Could Continue Breastfeeding Her Twins (Exclusive)
Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo are Expecting Baby No. 2!
Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo Reveal They're Expecting Second Baby as They Pose with Daughter Lyla
Jennifer Lopez attends Netflix's The Mother Fan Screening at The Paris Theatre
Jennifer Lopez Says She 'Became a Better Mother' Making New Netflix Film: 'It Was a Growing Experience'
Lauren Collins/Instagram
'Degrassi' 's Lauren Collins Welcomes Baby No. 2, Son Leo Wilder, After 'Less Than an Hour' of Labor
Brendan Fraser at Greenwich International Film Festival event
Brendan Fraser Says Son Griffin 'Taught Us How to Give Him Everything He Needed' After Autism Diagnosis