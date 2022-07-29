Derek Jeter Says 'There's a Whole Other Side of Me' as a Girl Dad: 'I Get My Nails Painted'

Despite living so much of his life in the public eye, Derek Jeter says there is a lot that fans don't know about him.

Jeter, whose storied life and career as a New York Yankee is the subject of ESPN docuseries The Captain, recently revealed that his world since retirement is nothing like fans would imagine. In an interview with Extra, Jeter, 48, shared some insight on his life as a dad to daughters River Rose, 7 months, Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5.

The dad of three — who shares his daughters with wife Hannah Jeter — says his days are busy. "The mornings are early … getting them up, they're not in school right now, but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons, you know," the five-time World Series champion shares.

"I'm getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses. So there's a whole other side to me."

Hannah Jeter, wife of inductee Derek Jeter, attends the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony with their children Bella and Story at Clark Sports Center on September 08, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York Credit: Jim McIsaac/Getty

Jeter also reveals that while his daughters know a little about his baseball past, they can't really wrap their heads around his legacy just yet.

"They know that I played for the Yankees," he explains. "They see me on TV. They recognize me, especially during this documentary. But other than that, they have no idea and I like it that way."

Jeter was elected to the Hall of Fame in January 2020, receiving 396 votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America. That kept him one vote shy of becoming the second player in history to be voted in unanimously. That honor still belongs to former Yankees player Mariano Rivera.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter hosts 25th Turn 2 Foundation Dinner in NYC Credit: Richard Buxo / SplashNews.com

Prior to the birth of his third baby, Jeter spoke to PEOPLE about his love of being a girl dad on the red carpet of the 25th annual Turn 2 Foundation dinner in October last year.

"My girls are the absolute best," the proud father said at the time. "You know, you hear it before you have kids, people will tell you, 'Oh, wait until you have your own,' but it really is true."