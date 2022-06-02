Derek Jeter Says His Family 'Is Doing Great' in Miami After Retirement: 'Couldn't Be More Blessed'
Derek Jeter is opening up about dad life!
After making his social media debut Tuesday, the former New York Yankees shortstop shared some updates about his life after retirement during a Q&A session with his followers via his Instagram Story.
"The family is doing great," he said. "Three girls, almost 5, 3 and 6 months. So pray for me man."
"We're down here in Miami, love Miami. Been here for the last five years. Couldn't be more blessed," he added.
In December, Jeter, 47, welcomed his third child, River Rose Jeter, whom he shares with wife Hannah Davis Jeter. The Players' Tribune — a media company founded by the athlete — announced the news via Twitter.
"Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, River Rose Jeter, born Thursday, Dec. 2," the organization said in the social media statement at the time.
In addition to River, the couple is also parents to daughters, Bella Raine, 4, and Story Grey, 3.
When asked by fans about what he's been up to these days, Jeter replied, "I spend a lot of time chasing two girls around and changing diapers on the third."
"You see, I got this playground behind me, a lot of time out here," he shared.
Since joining Instagram and Twitter, Jeter has received tremendous support from his fans and friends. He accumulated over 500,000 followers combined on both platforms by Wednesday evening.
Prior to the birth of his third child, Jeter spoke to PEOPLE about his love of being a girl dad on the red carpet of the 25th annual Turn 2 Foundation dinner in October last year.
"My girls are the absolute best," the proud father said at the time. "You know, you hear it before you have kids, people will tell you, 'Oh, wait until you have your own,' but it really is true."
"Every day there's something new, and they learn something new every single day," he added. "It's been wonderful. It's been more than I ever could've imagined."