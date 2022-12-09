Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5

Published on December 9, 2022 02:29 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Baseball Hall of famer Derek Jeter kisses his daughter Bella as he is honored by the New York Yankees before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Photo: Jim McIsaac/Getty

Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa.

Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

"I told them if they stay in their seats, I'd get them some ice cream afterward," Jeter said of the significant day.

That deal was a big one to daughter Bella, who interrupted her 14-time All-Star dad during his speech to ask him to tell the stadium about the arrangement.

"I'm actually giving a speech, and my oldest is tapping me on the shoulder and she said, 'Tell everyone that I'm getting ice cream after the game,' " he recalled.

Derek Jeter with his family
Derek Jeter Instagram

Ahead of the ceremony in September, Jeter shared a video in the car with Hannah as they chatted with his two older daughters, with youngest River Rose — who celebrated her first birthday earlier this month — in tow.

"Guys, are you guys excited to go to Yankee Stadium?" Hannah asked the girls, to which Bella enthusiastically replied, "Yeah!"

"Yeah, what do you want to see at Yankee Stadium?" Jeter asked.

"I want to eat!" Bella said. When Jeter asked what else, Story offered, "Eat ice cream."

The girls discussed being excited to eat ice cream and hot dogs, blissfully unaware their dad was the night's honoree.

Derek Jeter and family attend Derek Jeter Hall Of Fame Night At Yankee Stadium at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx ,New York, on September , 9,2022 Pictured: Derek Jeter,Hannah Jeter and daughters Story,Bella and River Rose Ref: SPL5433669 090922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights,
Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

During his social media debut earlier this summer, the professional athlete shared some updates about his life after retirement during a Q&A session with his followers via his Instagram Story.

"The family is doing great," he said. "Three girls, almost 5, 3 and 6 months. So pray for me man."

"We're down here in Miami, love Miami. Been here for the last five years. Couldn't be more blessed," he added.

Asked by fans about what he's been up to these days, Jeter replied, "I spend a lot of time chasing two girls around and changing diapers on the third."

"You see, I got this playground behind me, a lot of time out here," he shared.

