Derek Jeter Teases He's 'Pretty Proud' That Daughter, 5, Will Focus on Sports for '15 Minutes'

Derek Jeter is opening up about the "controlled chaos" at home with three little girls.

The former New York Yankee, 48, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he talked about life with his daughters and shared whether they're into athletics like their dad.

"It's controlled chaos. It's school pick-ups, drop-offs, they do my nails, my toenails, makeup, lipstick. It's the greatest thing I've ever experienced though, my girls, they are the absolute best," he said of daughters River, 14 months, Story, 4, and Bella, 5, whom he shares with wife Hannah.

Asked if his girls have taken any interest in baseball or softball, Jeter said they're a little young but they did enroll their oldest daughter in tennis.

"My wife used to play tennis so we put our oldest in tennis lessons when she was about 4 years old," he shared. "I was pretty proud because she would actually be pretty good for the 15 minutes that she would focus and then it's going to drawing in the clay."

He went on to note that Bella is definitely "not lacking in confidence when it comes to sports."

"One day we're taking her to practice and I say, 'Bella are you ready to go to tennis practice?' And she says, 'I don't want to go,' and I say, 'That's fine we'll find something else for you to do. But why don't you want to go?' "

"She says, 'Dad, I already know how to play.' So she is not lacking in confidence when it comes to sports," Jeter said with a laugh.

During his social media debut earlier this summer, the professional athlete shared some updates about his life after retirement during a Q&A session with his followers via his Instagram Story.

"The family is doing great," he said. "Three girls, almost 5, 3 and 6 months. So pray for me man."

"We're down here in Miami, love Miami. Been here for the last five years. Couldn't be more blessed," he added.

Asked by fans about what he's been up to these days, Jeter replied, "I spend a lot of time chasing two girls around and changing diapers on the third."

"You see, I got this playground behind me, a lot of time out here," he shared.