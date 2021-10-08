Derek Jeter Says Being a Girl Dad Is the 'Absolute Best': 'More Than I Ever Could've Imagined'

Derek Jeter is embracing — and loving — his role as a girl dad!

While chatting with PEOPLE on the red carpet of the 25th annual Turn 2 Foundation dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday evening, the 47-year-old athlete raved about his two daughters and how they make every day special.

"My girls are the absolute best," Jeter told PEOPLE exclusively. "You know, you hear it before you have kids, people will tell you, 'Oh, wait until you have your own,' but it really is true."

"Every day there's something new, and they learn something new every single day," the proud father added. "It's been wonderful. It's been more than I ever could've imagined."

Jeter shares his two daughters — Story Grey, 2½, and Bella Raine, 4 — with his wife of five years, Hannah Davis Jeter.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter hosts 25th Turn 2 Foundation Dinner in NYC Credit: Richard Buxo / SplashNews.com

Last month, Jeter was inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame where he praised the women in his life for always standing by his side.

The former New York Yankees star was elected to the Hall of Fame in January 2020, but because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he had to wait until September 2021 to celebrate the honor.

Speaking from Cooperstown, New York, in his induction speech, Jeter shouted out his two little ones — who wore matching dresses and blue bows in their hair — before the five-time World Series champion said that being a father to them is a dream of its own.

"You know, this day puts an exclamation point on my playing career, which was my first dream," he said, addressing his girls. "Through you all, with you all, I'm living another one."

Hannah Jeter Derek Jeter's wife Hannah (L) with daughters Story and Bella during Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2021 | Credit: Pat Benic/UPI/Shutterstock

Jeter's love for kids extends beyond his own two, as the baseball legend celebrates the 25th year of his Turn 2 Foundation. The organization has a goal of motivating young people to turn away from drugs and alcohol and "Turn 2" healthy lifestyles instead.

Marking the occasion on Wednesday evening, Jeter told reporters on the red carpet of the event that "consistency" is the biggest thing he is proud of when it comes to the foundation.

The Turn 2 Foundation, which has given back over $30 million to deserving communities, is a family affair for the sports star as well, with his sister Sharlee Jeter serving as the organization's current president.