Derek Jeter Jokes He Has 'New Appreciation for Nail Polish Remover' as Daughters Give Him Manicure

The athlete shares daughters River, 7 months, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5, with wife Hannah

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on August 4, 2022 05:06 PM
Derek Jeter family
Photo: Derek Jeter/Instagram

Derek Jeter is enjoying a little pampering from his daughters.

On Wednesday, the former New York Yankee, 48, shared a sweet photo on social media of two of his three daughters giving him a manicure while relaxing outside.

Jeter sits for his at-home nail appointment while each daughter focuses on painting one of his hands. The athlete gives a grimacing look at the camera while waiting for his girls to finish their work.

"I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover," he teased on Twitter, while simply captioning his Instagram photo, "HELP!!!"

Jeter is dad to daughters River Rose, 7 months, Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5, who he shares with wife Hannah Jeter.

The former baseball pro, whose storied life and career as a Yankee is the subject of ESPN docuseries The Captain, recently revealed that his world since retirement is nothing like fans would imagine.

"The mornings are early … getting them up, they're not in school right now, but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons, you know," the five-time World Series champion shares.

"I'm getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses. So there's a whole other side to me."

Jeter also reveals that while his daughters know a little about his baseball past, they can't really wrap their heads around his legacy just yet.

"They know that I played for the Yankees," he explains. "They see me on TV. They recognize me, especially during this documentary. But other than that, they have no idea and I like it that way."

