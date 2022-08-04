People.com Celebrity Parents Derek Jeter Jokes He Has 'New Appreciation for Nail Polish Remover' as Daughters Give Him Manicure The athlete shares daughters River, 7 months, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5, with wife Hannah By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 4, 2022 05:06 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Derek Jeter/Instagram Derek Jeter is enjoying a little pampering from his daughters. On Wednesday, the former New York Yankee, 48, shared a sweet photo on social media of two of his three daughters giving him a manicure while relaxing outside. Jeter sits for his at-home nail appointment while each daughter focuses on painting one of his hands. The athlete gives a grimacing look at the camera while waiting for his girls to finish their work. "I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover," he teased on Twitter, while simply captioning his Instagram photo, "HELP!!!" Jeter is dad to daughters River Rose, 7 months, Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5, who he shares with wife Hannah Jeter. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Derek Jeter Says 'There's a Whole Other Side of Me' as a Girl Dad: 'I Get My Nails Painted' The former baseball pro, whose storied life and career as a Yankee is the subject of ESPN docuseries The Captain, recently revealed that his world since retirement is nothing like fans would imagine. "The mornings are early … getting them up, they're not in school right now, but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons, you know," the five-time World Series champion shares. "I'm getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses. So there's a whole other side to me." Jeter also reveals that while his daughters know a little about his baseball past, they can't really wrap their heads around his legacy just yet. "They know that I played for the Yankees," he explains. "They see me on TV. They recognize me, especially during this documentary. But other than that, they have no idea and I like it that way."