Derek Jeter Joined by 3 Daughters at Yankee Stadium During Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The athlete shares daughters River, 7 months, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5, with wife Hannah

By
Published on September 10, 2022 11:39 AM
Derek Jeter and family attend Derek Jeter Hall Of Fame Night At Yankee Stadium at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx ,New York, on September , 9,2022 Pictured: Derek Jeter,Hannah Jeter and daughters Story,Bella and River Rose Ref: SPL5433669 090922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights,
Photo: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Derek Jeter's Hall of Fame Ceremony at Yankee Stadium was a family affair.

The former New York Yankee, 48 was joined by his wife Hannah Jeter, and the couple's three daughters at Friday night's ceremony celebrating the retired shortstop's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Video of the event showed the couple arriving at the field on a golf cart with Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 3½ and River Rose, 9 months. Hannah was wearing a black one-shoulder jumpsuit. The three girls were dressed in white with pink hair accessories, and looked around in awe at the cheering crowd as they enter the stadium.

Bella and Story joined their father during his speech, standing next to him while he thanked the many people who contributed to his storied career. He then turned to his daughters and said, "I told you this place was special."

Bella gave him an animated reply, and he continued his speech while the girls goofed off behind him.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Baseball Hall of famer Derek Jeter kisses his daughter Bella as he is honored by the New York Yankees before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty

"When the crowd was chanting my name, I was trying to explain to my two oldest, obviously not the 9-month-old, but I was trying to explain to them what was going on because I thought they may be a little scared or intimidated by the noise," Derek told ESPN.

Jeter also noted he promised his girls they would get ice cream if they stayed in their seats during the speech. "They lost a deal," he joked.

The former baseball pro, whose life and career as a Yankee is the subject of ESPN docuseries The Captain, recently revealed that his world since retirement is nothing like fans would imagine.

"The mornings are early … getting them up, they're not in school right now, but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons, you know," the five-time World Series champion shared.

Jeter also revealed that while his daughters know a little about his baseball past, they can't really wrap their heads around his legacy just yet.

"They know that I played for the Yankees," he explains. "They see me on TV. They recognize me, especially during this documentary. But other than that, they have no idea, and I like it that way."

The New York Yankees held a Derek Jeter "Hall Of Fame Night" at Yankee Stadium on September 9, 2022 . In attendance where Derek Jeters' wife Hannah, daughters Story, Bella and River Rose , his Mom Dorothy and father Charles as well as former Yankee teammates . Pictured: Derek Jeter and daughter Ref: SPL5432332 100922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights,
Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Ahead of the ceremony, Derek shared a video in the car with Hannah as they chatted with his two older daughters.

"Guys, are you guys excited to go to Yankee Stadium?" Hannah asked the girl, to which Bella enthusiastically replied, "Yeah!"

"Yeah, what do you want to see at Yankee Stadium?" Derek asked.

"I want to eat!" Bella said. When Derek asked what else, Story offered, "Eat ice cream."

The girls discussed being excited to eat ice cream and hot dogs, blissfully unaware their dad is the night's honoree.

