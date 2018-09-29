Derek Jeter Teases Baby No. 2 as Wife Hannah Shows Off Baby Bump

It looks like Derek and Hannah Davis Jeter are going to be parents again!

On Friday, the couple — who tied the knot in July 2016 and welcomed 1-year-old daughter Bella Raine in August 2017 — were photographed out in New York City, with Hannah appearing to sport a baby bump.

Just one day before their outing, the 44-year-old former Yankee captain gushed about fatherhood, telling Extra how life as a dad has been “awesome.”

“Regardless of what happens in the course of a day, when you get home and you have your daughter there, it puts a smile on your face, so I have no complaints whatsoever,” he said.

And when asked if he and Hannah, 28, planned on having more children in the future, the retired MLB star laughed and said, “Yeah, there’s a few more….you’re slick! I see that!“

Reps for the Jeters did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Hannah Davis Jeter and Derek Jeter Chance Yeh/Getty

RELATED: Who’s Due Next? Carrie, Kate and 50 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

The former Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit cover model previously told PEOPLE Now that she was excited when she learned she was having a baby girl.

“[Derek and I] both have two nephews [whom] we absolutely adore and we spend a lot of time with, so I’m really excited to buy all the girly fun stuff because we’ve been buying boy things for years,” she said in February 2017. “And there’s not that much cute boy clothes, like you really have to look for them.”

She added, “I’m not really a girly girl, but I’m gonna get there. I want an Easy-Bake Oven, I want the dollhouse. Barbie car.”