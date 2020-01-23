See Rare Video of Derek Jeter's Daughters as Family Celebrates His Election to Hall of Fame

Derek Jeter was surrounded by his own personal cheerleaders when he learned about his Hall of Fame election Tuesday — his daughters, Story and Bella!

As he received the historic phone call, the famed former Yankees player celebrated the milestone with his family by his side, as documented in an adorable video by Derek’s media company, The Players’ Tribune.

In a black-and-white clip shared on Facebook, Derek, 45, is seen sitting next to his wife, Hannah, 29, two daughters, Story Grey, 11 months, and Bella Raine, 2, and his parents.

“Find Daddy! Yay, Daddy!” Bella points at the TV screen showing the Hall of Fame news.

Derek picks up a call from Jack O’Connell — a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America which votes on the Hall of Fame inductees — who congratulates him on the big news.

After hanging up the phone, the athlete stands up to hug and kiss his family and they continue to watch the exciting news unfold on TV.

Only a vote shy of receiving all 397 ballots from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, Derek now stands as the player with the second-highest voting percentage (99.75 percent) in Hall of Fame history while in his first year of eligibility, ESPN reported.

In November 2019, Hannah opened up about why she and her husband keep their family so private.

“[Social media] has never felt natural to me. I know it’s necessary in my industry, and I absolutely have to when it’s part of a contract. But a lot of people post their children and husbands, and for me that will never be the case,” Hannah told Editorialist magazine.

“Both my husband and I have been in a place in our careers where we have to share so much. And we can handle it,” she continued. “But when you love something so much, you want to protect it more than anything in the world. And for me, that’s my relationship, that’s my kids.”