Derek Jeter Brings Wife Hannah and Daughters to Hall of Fame Induction: 'I Couldn't Be Luckier'

The Yankees legend gave sweet shout-outs to his wife, Hannah, and their daughters, Story and Bella, in his induction speech Wednesday

Derek Jeter was inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday, and praised the women in his life for always standing by his side.

The former New York Yankees star was elected to the Hall of Fame in January 2020, but because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he had to wait until now to celebrate the honor.

Speaking from Cooperstown, New York, in his induction speech Wednesday night, Jeter, 47, made it clear that he couldn't have gotten to this point in his career without the support of his wife Hannah Davis Jeter, whom he wed in 2016.

Addressing the 31-year-old Sports Illustrated model, Jeter said, "Hannah, you thought you married into retirement. You didn't. It didn't take long for me to get back at it." The former shortstop has been CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins since 2017.

"I know you didn't envision that part, but we've been through so much over the past five years. You're the strongest person I know, which I'm sure you're gonna say is required when you're dealing with me," he continued. "You're thoughtful, you're caring, you've been an incredible wife and even more amazing mother."

"I couldn't be luckier. Let me say it again, let me clarify," he added. "I couldn't be luckier that our paths crossed when they did. I love you so much, and there's been nothing more fulfilling in my life."

Jeter and his wife share daughters Story, 2, and Bella, 4, who wore matching dresses and blue bows in their hair to attend their dad's induction. The five-time World Series champion said in his speech Wednesday that being father to them is a dream of its own.

"You know, this day puts an exclamation point on my playing career, which was my first dream," he said, addressing his girls. "Through you all, with you all, I'm living another one."